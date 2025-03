Loar Holdings Inc.: Loar Holdings Inc. Announces Date and Time for Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2024 Earnings Conference Call

Loar Holdings Inc. (NYSE:LOAR), said it will report Q4 2024 and Full Year 2024 earnings before the market opens on Monday, March 31, 2025.

A conference call will be held at 10:30 a.m., Eastern Time on March 31, 2025. To participate in the call telephonically please dial +1 877-407-0670 / +1 215-268-9902. International participants can find a list of toll-free numbers here. A live audio webcast will also be available at the following link as well as through the Investor section of Loar Holdings' website; https://ir.loargroup.com

The webcast will be archived and available for replay later in the day.

About Loar Holdings Inc.

Loar Holdings Inc. is a diversified manufacturer and supplier of niche aerospace and defense components that are essential for today's aircraft and aerospace and defense systems. Loar has established relationships across leading aerospace and defense original equipment manufacturers and Tier Ones worldwide.

Contact

Ian McKillop

Loar Holdings Investor Relations

IR@loargroup.com

SOURCE: Loar Group Inc.

