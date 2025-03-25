TOKYO (dpa-AFX) - Quaker Houghton (KWR), an industrial process fluids company, said on Tuesday that it has inked a deal to buy Dipsol Chemicals Co., Ltd., a Japanese provider of surface treatment, plating solutions, and services, for 23 billion Japanese yen.Joseph Berquist, CEO of Quaker Houghton, said: 'Dipsol provides Quaker Houghton with leading product technologies that complement our technical service model and add capabilities and breadth to our differentiated portfolio of advanced solutions.'The transaction is expected to be closed in the second quarter of 2025. The acquirer expects to fund the acquisition through debt.Dipsol has a portfolio of products and services in the Japanese plating chemicals market. For 2024, it has reported revenue of around $82 million.Copyright(c) 2025 RTTNews.com. All Rights ReservedCopyright RTT News/dpa-AFX