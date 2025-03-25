FusionLayer, a leader in cloud-native network automation, in collaboration with Supermicro, has successfully demonstrated the world's fastest deployment of NGINX instances at remote sites. As part of a groundbreaking Proof-of-Concept (PoC) test, FusionLayer Xverse deployed a fully operational NGINX instance on a remote Supermicro edge device in under 30 seconds, establishing a new industry record for automated cloud application portability.

The PoC aimed to validate the effectiveness of FusionLayer Xverse in automating the deployment and configuration of NGINX at remote edge computing sites. Conducted between FusionLayer's managed platform in Germany and Supermicro's test labs in the Netherlands, the test demonstrated the power of zero-touch automation for edge infrastructure.

"In enterprise environments, IT teams can take weeks-or even months-to manually deploy NGINX at remote sites, creating unnecessary delays and lost business opportunities," said Juha Holkkola, Co-Founder and Chief Executive at FusionLayer. "With Xverse, we've reduced that deployment time to under 30 seconds. This game-changer for organizations looking to scale cloud applications rapidly, securely, and cost-effectively."

Breakthrough in Edge Cloud Automation

FusionLayer Xverse, a cloud-native automation platform, streamlines the deployment of security and infrastructure services at the network edge. The PoC test confirmed that enterprise customers using NGINX as part of their cloud application delivery can leverage Xverse to:

Automate secure onboarding of edge computing devices over the public Internet

Deploy NGINX instances with a simple drag-and-drop interface

Enable complete lifecycle management, including observability and automated updates

With increasing demand for multi-cloud and hybrid cloud solutions, businesses face growing challenges in deploying network functions consistently across distributed locations. Xverse eliminates these barriers by providing seamless automation that reduces deployment costs by over 90% and accelerates time-to-market for new services.

"This successful test not only validates the power of Xverse but also establishes a new benchmark for rapid, secure, and scalable edge infrastructure deployment," Holkkola added. "Organizations managing large IoT fleets, private 5G, or edge cloud environments can now onboard new infrastructure and deploy applications in minutes instead of weeks."

FusionLayer is in the final stages of developing its groundbreaking, secure, zero-touch architecture and is filing patent applications for the innovative technologies behind FusionLayer Xverse. The company plans to initiate enterprise Proof-of-Concept trials with select customers in the second quarter of 2025.

Download the white paper Automated NGINX Deployment on Remote Sites."

About FusionLayer

FusionLayer provides cloud-native automation solutions that simplify the management of multi-cloud, hybrid cloud, and edge computing environments. By streamlining the deployment of network and security services, FusionLayer enables organizations to scale their digital infrastructure with speed, security, and operational efficiency.

For more information, visit www.fusionlayer.com or contact press@fusionlayer.com.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20250325926959/en/

Contacts:

Press Contact:

Eiva Airaksinen

pr@fusionlayer.com

+358753252992