Toronto, Ontario--(Newsfile Corp. - March 25, 2025) - Elixxer Ltd. (TSXV: ELXR) ("Elixxer" or the "Company) is pleased to announce the results of its annual and special meeting of shareholders (the "Meeting") held on March 20, 2025.

A total of 6,400,078 shares were voted at the Meeting in person or by proxy, representing 56.44% of the votes attached to all of the Company's issued and outstanding common shares. All matters submitted to shareholders for approval as set out in the Company's Notice of Meeting and Management Information Circular dated February 10, 2025, were approved by an overwhelming majority of votes cast at the Meeting.

At the Meeting, management presented to the shareholders its nominees for election as directors. The following individuals were elected to serve as directors of the Company until the next annual meeting:

Name Votes in Favour Votes Withheld/Abstained Ferras Zalt 6,390,824 (99.86%) 9,251 (0.14%) Jayahari Balasubramaniam 6,391,925 (99.87%) 8,150 (0.13%) Alexey (Alex) Kanayev 6,394,670 (99.92%) 5,405 (0.08%) Mark E. Romano 6,393,973 (99.90%) 6,102 (0.10%) Edward Milewski 6,393,972 (99.90%) 6,103 (0.10%)

At the Meeting, shareholders were asked to approve the appointment of CAN Partners LLP, Chartered Professional Accountants, as the Company's auditors for the ensuing year replacing MS Partners LLP who resigned on February 18, 2025. According to votes cast, CAN Partners LLP was appointed as the Company's auditors with 99.99% of the votes in favour.

At the Meeting, shareholders were asked to approve a special resolution to amend the articles of the incorporation of the company to change the province in which the registered office of the Company is located from the Province of Quebec to the Province of Ontario. The special resolution was approved by an overwhelming majority of shareholders and the results of the votes cast were as follows:

Votes in Favour Votes Against 6,396,554 (99.94%) 3,521 (0.06%)

At the Meeting, shareholders were asked to approve a resolution to approve and confirm the conversion of the Company's existing "fixed" stock option plan to a "rolling" stock option plan. The amendment to the Stock Option Plan was approved by an overwhelming majority of shareholders at the Meeting as follows:

Votes in Favour Votes Against 6,394,761 (99.92%) 5,314 (0.08%)

Finally, at the Meeting, shareholders also passed a resolution confirming the repeal of all existing by-laws of the Company and the enactment of a new by-law no. 1 of the Company. The resolution in respect of the enactment of the New By-Law No 1 was approved by an overwhelming majority as follows:

Votes in Favour Votes Against 6,385,389 (99.77%) 14,686 (0.23%)

About Elixxer Ltd.

Elixxer is a Canadian public company listed on the TSX Venture Exchange (TSXV: ELXR) and the US OTC-Pink exchange (OTC Pink: ELIXF). Elixxer is an investment company with investments in Canada and other countries and is currently looking for new high growth opportunities to invest in.

