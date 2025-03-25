LONDON (dpa-AFX) - Fuels of the future and shipping charge points in harbors are at the center of a major new strategy to make Britain's shipping fleet net zero by 2050 and drive growth in coastal communities.UK's Maritime Minister Mike Kane Tuesday revealed the government's new goals for all vessels that operate in UK waters and dock at UK ports to be carbon free and help vessel owners, operators and scientists make emission-free voyages a reality.As part of the government's Plan for Change to propel the UK towards becoming a green energy superpower and drive growth, the new Maritime decarbonisation strategy sets out goals to reduce greenhouse gas emissions by 30 percent by 2030, 80 percent by 2040, and to zero by 2050. This will see the UK match the highest level of the ambitious goals agreed at the International Maritime Organization (IMO) in their 2023 strategy on reduction of greenhouse gas emission from ships.Under the new strategy, the shipping sector will be brought under the UK Emissions Trading Scheme (UK ETS). Operators of larger vessels such as tankers and cruises - which cause the most pollution - will have to pay more for their greenhouse gas emissions.The strategy is also to reduce emissions from shipping and increase the use of clean fuels and technologies, such as hydrogen, electric or ammonia vessels.Tuesday, the minister will launch the new strategy in Portsmouth with vessel charge port pioneer ABB and demonstrate how these new green shipping technologies will bring in private investment, create thousands more jobs and revitalise coastal communities.Copyright(c) 2025 RTTNews.com. All Rights ReservedCopyright RTT News/dpa-AFX