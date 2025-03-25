Turkcell is a leading mobile network operator in Türkiye, with more than 40 million subscribers.

The tests occurred in a remote area with limited cellular coverage near Konya, Türkiye

D2D technology provides ubiquitous geographical coverage, including rural areas and can serve as a backup to ensure service resilience and provide always-on connectivity.

Lynk Global, Inc. ("Lynk"), a leading satellite-direct-to-device (D2D) provider, today announced that it has successfully demonstrated its patented technology in a testing campaign conducted in Türkiye with Turkcell (NYSE: TKC), the country's largest mobile operator with more than 40 million subscribers. This is the latest milestone in Lynk's efforts to bring D2D connectivity to Türkiye since both companies announced an agreement to complement network resiliency and mobile coverage in February 2024.

Ramu Potarazu, Chief Executive Officer of Lynk, said, "We are thrilled to add Türkiye to the growing list of countries where Lynk has showcased its patented and proven technology. Along with Turkcell, Lynk is committed to enhancing connectivity across rural areas in Türkiye, including in emergencies when terrestrial networks are temporarily inoperable."

As Türkiye's leading mobile operator, Turkcell continues to push technological boundaries to ensure uninterrupted communication and expanded coverage. In collaboration with Lynk, Turkcell conducted the country's first field tests of D2D technology, which enables mobile services-including SMS, voice, and mobile data-directly to standard mobile phones via LEO satellites. The tests conducted in a rural area near Konya, Türkiye, utilized Turkcell's mobile frequencies and Lynk's satellites to successfully provide seamless SMS exchanges and voice calls using commercial cell phones without requiring specialized devices or attachments.

Lynk is a patented, proven, and commercially-licensed satellite-direct-to-standard-mobile-phone system. Lynk's technology enables MNOs to provide their subscribers with connections from space for their unmodified mobile devices, enabling messaging, voice and data services designed for both commercial and government applications. Lynk's technology has been tested and proven on all seven continents, and the Company is partnered with 50 MNOs and has commercial contracts to deliver services to approximately 60 countries.

