CANBERA (dpa-AFX) - Mixed sentiment prevailed in world markets amidst the uncertain trade tariff environment and impending economic data releases. Speculations about the scope of the reciprocal tariffs dominated sentiment. Markets, in the meanwhile geared for the PCE-based inflation readings from the U.S. due on Friday.Wall Street Futures are trading with mild gains. European benchmarks are also trading with strong gains. Asian markets also finished trading on a mostly positive note.The six-currency Dollar Index declined. Bond yields mostly hardened. Crude oil prices rallied amidst renewed supply concerns following the latest U.S. tariffs on countries that buy Venezuelan crude. Global uncertainty continued to buoy gold prices. Cryptocurrencies mostly declined.Here is a snapshot of the major world markets at this hour.Stock Indexes:DJIA (US30) at 42,662.60, up 0.19% S&P 500 (US500) at 5,778.60, up 0.19% Germany's DAX at 23,131.72, up 1.21% U.K.'s FTSE 100 at 8,707.67, up 0.81% France's CAC 40 at 8,125.53, up 1.29% Euro Stoxx 50 at 5,483.75, up 1.25% Japan's Nikkei 225 at 37,780.54, up 0.46% Australia's S&P ASX 200 at 7,942.50, up 0.07% China's Shanghai Composite at 3,369.98, up 0.00% Hong Kong's Hang Seng at 23,344.25, down 2.35%Currencies:EUR/USD at 1.0821, up 0.19% GBP/USD at 1.2949, up 0.19% USD/JPY at 150.04, down 0.41% AUD/USD at 0.6320, up 0.54% USD/CAD at 1.4282, down 0.24% Dollar Index at 104.04, down 0.22%Ten-Year Govt Bond Yields:U.S. at 4.355%, up 0.55% Germany at 2.8265%, up 1.93% France at 3.508%, up 1.30% U.K. at 4.8030%, up 1.80% Japan at 1.557%, down 1.14%Commodities:Brent Oil Futures (Jun) at $72.82, up 0.62%. Crude Oil WTI Futures (May) at $69.56, up 0.65%. Gold Futures (Jun) at $3,053.70, up 0.32%.Cryptocurrencies:Bitcoin at $87,217.78, down 0.19% Ethereum at $2,062.69, down 0.95% XRP at $2.44, down 0.48% BNB at $633.51, up 0.90% Solana at $142.18, down 0.23%Copyright(c) 2025 RTTNews.com. All Rights ReservedCopyright RTT News/dpa-AFX