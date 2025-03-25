Paramount VetNet Coffee With Vets: Austin Stowell of CBS' NCIS

Join the Paramount Veterans Network for an inspiring, monthly podcast-style panel discussion and interview that brings together military veterans, families, and advocates for powerful conversations and stories. Each episode dives into the rich backgrounds and experiences of our guests-whether they're veterans, veteran service organizations, or military-themed creators. From behind-the-scenes insights into your favorite military-themed shows, to personal stories of resilience and camaraderie, this is your front-row seat to engaging with the military community in an impactful way. Grab your coffee (or tea) and connect with those who've served and those who support them.

Mary Calvi, the Morning Anchor for CBS News New York, moderated the interview with special guest Austin Stowell, star of CBS' "NCIS: Origins"

In this episode, Austin discusses his experience working on an iconic television series from the NCIS universe. He talks about what it is like to play the beloved character, Leroy Jethro Gibbs, and his secret sauce to success. Austin also shows his appreciation for our nation's service members.

