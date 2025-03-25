Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - March 25, 2025) - Bayhorse Silver Inc, (TSXV: BHS) (OTCQB: BHSIF) (FSE: 7KXN) (the "Company" or "Bayhorse") reports that assay results have been received for the last 112 m (370 ft) of the highly silicified breccia zone encountered from 90 m (300 ft) to the bottom of drill hole BH24-01 at 318 m (1050 ft) to test a VTEM anomaly at the Bayhorse Silver Mine.

Anomalous values of continuous copper (up to 510 ppm), zinc (up to 996 ppm) and intermittent anomalous gold values (up to 0.02 ppm) and intermittent silver values (up to 3.2 ppm) were encountered in the final 112 m (370 ft) of the brecciation zone that extends from 90 m (300 ft) to the bottom of the hole at 318 m (1050 ft) for a total breccia intersection on 228 m (752 ft). The presence of chalcopyrite was noted at the bottom of the hole.

Bayhorse CEO Graeme O'Neill comments that, "We were pleasantly surprised to encounter 228 m (752 feet) of mineralized breccia in our first drill hole, as it confirms the epithermal nature of the Bayhorse Mine deposit." "with the IP survey identifying 3 low resistivity drill targets on strike with and close to existing mined stopes it potentially expands the known mineralized zone and provides three new high priority drill targets." O'Neill comments further "the Company's sole focus in 2025 will be on its Bayhorse and Pegasus Projects, especially as President Donald Trump's Executive Order to increase American mineral production is a positive step for US based mineral operations like the Bayhorse Silver Mine, that, along with high grade silver, also contains the 3 critical minerals, copper, antimony and zinc."

Final IP data received shows three low-resistance targets starting 90 meters (300 feet) to the immediate east of and below the previously mined historic Sunshine stope. The Sunshine, Junction, and Big Dog stopes extending over a strike length of 160 m (528 ft), were up to 10 m (33 feet) wide, and between 7 - 9 m (23 - 30 feet) in height, and up to 36 m (120) feet in length.

The first IP drill target lies 90 m (300 ft) east of, and between 25 - 50 m (82 -165 ft) below the historic Sunshine mined stope and is estimated to be similar in size to the historic Sunshine and Junction stopes (Figure 1), extending the known mineralized strike length to over 600 meters (1980 ft).

Significant volumes of sulfosalts containing high grade silver, up to 240 ounces per ton, along with the critical minerals, copper, antimony and zinc, were mined from these three stopes, prior to the Bayhorse Silver Mine being closed in late 1984 due to low silver prices (<$5 per ounce) (Silver King Mines, 1984). Silver, copper, antimony and zinc mineralization has been identified in veins and stockworks west of the Big Dog stope over a strike length of between 130 - 170 m (427 - 557ft) (National Instrument 43-101 inferred resource of 6.3 m ounces of silver at a grade of 21.65 opt ((673 g/t) (Turner et al. 2018).

While the Bayhorse mineralization is mainly composed of sulfosalts, Bayhorse senior consulting geologist, Dr. G.E. Ray, advises there are many cases worldwide where there are sulfide rich deposits at depth that pass up to sulfosalt rich epithermal mineralization at shallower depths. The 228m (752 ft) breccia zone encountered may indicate the presence of massive sulfides/copper porphyry at depth.

The IP results by S.J. V Geophysics has, in addition to the low-resistance zones, also identified a significant chargeability zone (Figure 2) with a N-S strike of +/- 300 m (990 ft) with a vertical extent of between 75 - 100 m ( 248 - 330 ft) within the VTEM geophysics signature within the rhyolite hosted copper and silver rich Bayhorse Silver Mine deposit. A priority is to extend the IP geophysical survey onto the Pegasus project to better identify drill targets as soon as ground conditions permit.

The Bayhorse exploration model holds that the rhyolite hosted silver-copper-zinc-antimony rich mineralization at the Bayhorse Silver Mine could have its source in an underlying shallow pluton that may host porphyry copper mineralization. The rhyolite extends from the Pegasus Project and its VTEM anomaly that lies 1500m (5000 ft) east of the Bayhorse Mine workings in the State of Idaho, under the Snake River, to under the Bayhorse Mine.

Quality Assurance/Quality Control ("QA/QC") Measures, Chain of Custody

Drill cores were cut in half using a diamond saw and placed in sealed bags for preparation and subsequent analysis by Paragon Geochemical's Sparks, Nevada facility using the PREP-PKG: Preparation Prep Package. A blank was inserted at the start of the sample submittal and a prepared standard was inserted every twenty samples. One duplicate was also inserted into the sample stream. The samples were stored in a locked container on the property then transported to the laboratory in a secure container in a pickup truck by the project geologist.

Each prepared sample was assayed for gold using Paragon's Au-FA30: Au 30g fire assay, AQR/digest/AAS or OES finish, and a 35-element suite was analyzed with Paragon's 35 AR-OES, which is a thirty five element suite with 1ppm Hg; 0.5gAQR digestion/ICP-OES finish.

The Company advises that as the Brandywine option agreement expires on April 5, 2025, the Company and the Brandywine owners have mutually agreed to terminate the option agreement and the Company no longer has any interest or obligation in the Brandywine project located near Squamish, British Columbia, and the Company will focus solely on its Bayhorse Silver Mine and adjacent Pegasus Project..

This News Release has been prepared on behalf of the Bayhorse Silver Inc. Board of Directors, which accepts full responsibility for its content. Mark Abrams, AIPG, a Qualified Person, and a Director of the Company, has prepared, supervised the preparation of, or approved the technical content of this news release.

About Bayhorse Silver Inc.

Bayhorse Silver Inc. is an exploration and production company with a 100% interest in the historic Bayhorse Silver Mine located in Oregon, USA and the Pegasus Project, in Washington County, Idaho. The Bayhorse Silver Mine and the Pegasus Project lies 44 km southwest of Hercules Metals' porphyry copper discovery. The Bayhorse Mine includes a state-of-the-art Steinert Ore-Sorting technology reducing waste rock entering the processing stream by up to 85%. The Company has created a minimum environmental impact facility capable of mining 200 tons of mineralization per day and the ability to process and supply 3,600 tons per year of silver/copper concentrate ranging between 7,500 to 15,000 g/t using standard flotation processing at its milling facility in nearby Payette County, Idaho, USA, with an offtake agreement in place with Ocean Partners UK Limited.. The Company has an experienced management and technical team with extensive mining expertise in both exploration and building mines.

