Toronto, Ontario--(Newsfile Corp. - March 25, 2025) - Isaac Maresky, Chairman and Chief Executive Officer, Gold Hart Copper Corp. (TSXV: HART) ("Gold Hart Copper Corp." or the "Company") and his team, joined Dean McPherson, Head, Business Development, Global Mining, Toronto Stock Exchange (TSX), to open the market to celebrate the Company's new listing on TSX Venture Exchange.





Cannot view this video? Visit:

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=JSVuU7tWxEU

Gold Hart Copper is one of the largest independent land owners surrounding major miners where the famous Maricunga Gold Belt meets the emerging Vicuña Copper Belt in Chile. HART is actively acquiring, exploring and developing its portfolio of gold, copper & silver properties adjacent to the largest gold and copper assets on the continent. HART's team of geologists were personally involved in pioneering exploration in the region, leading to some of its greatest gold, copper, and silver deposits, and include the country's former National Geological Survey head. HART has rolled-up a portfolio of historically significant assets surrounding majors, in some cases personally staked by the very same geologists who made the adjacent mega-discoveries, since the early 1990s. HART believes it may be sitting on one of the only fully-preserved untested large-scale gold-copper-silver porphyry targets in the Vicuña District.

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/245990

SOURCE: Toronto Stock Exchange