Sartorius Stedim Biotech S.A.: Resolutions of the Combined Annual Shareholders' Meeting of Sartorius Stedim Biotech S.A.

DJ Resolutions of the Combined Annual Shareholders' Meeting of Sartorius Stedim Biotech S.A.

Sartorius Stedim Biotech SA / Key word(s): AGM/EGM Resolutions of the Combined Annual Shareholders' Meeting of Sartorius Stedim Biotech S.A. 25-March-2025 / 15:35 CET/CEST =---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Aubagne, France | March 25, 2025 Resolutions of the Combined Annual Shareholders' Meeting of Sartorius Stedim Biotech S.A. At today's combined Annual Shareholders' Meeting of Sartorius Stedim Biotech S.A., shareholders granted discharge to all Directors by a large majority. The shareholders elected Cécile Dussart and Christopher Nowers as new Board Members. To ensure staggering of office terms, both were appointed for three years while Joachim Kreuzburg was reappointed for two years and René Fáber, Pascale Boissel and Lothar Kappich for four years. Henri Riey, who served on the Board since 2007, decided not to seek re-election. The Board sincerely thanked him for his valuable contributions and expertise over nearly two decades. Effective March 25, 2025, the Board of Directors of Sartorius Stedim Biotech S.A. is composed of: Joachim Kreuzburg (Chairman), René Fáber (CEO), Pascale Boissel, Susan Dexter, Cécile Dussart, Romaine Fernandes (Director Representing Employees), Anne-Marie Graffin (Lead Independent Director), Lothar Kappich, and Christopher Nowers. The shareholders also approved all other resolutions by a large majority, including the proposal to pay a dividend of 0.69 euros per share for fiscal 2024. The total payout will be 67.1 million euros. The dividend will be paid as from April 4, 2025. Further Information Shareholders' Meeting | Sartorius Stedim Biotech S.A. Company images CVs and images of the Directors Financial calendar April 16, 2025 Publication of the first quarter results January to March 2025 July 22, 2025 Publication of the half-year results January to June 2025 October 16, 2025 Publication of the nine-month results January to September 2025 A profile of Sartorius Stedim Biotech Sartorius Stedim Biotech is a leading international partner of the biopharmaceutical industry. As a provider of innovative solutions, the company based in Aubagne, France, helps its customers to manufacture biotech medications, such as cell and gene therapies, safely, rapidly, and sustainably. The shares of Sartorius Stedim Biotech S.A. are quoted on the Euronext Paris. The company has a strong global reach with manufacturing and R&D sites as well as sales entities in Europe, North America, and Asia. Sartorius Stedim Biotech regularly expands its portfolio through acquisitions of complementary technologies. In 2024, the company generated sales revenue of around 2.8 billion euros. Currently, more than 9,900 employees are working for customers around the globe. Visit our Newsroom and follow us on LinkedIn. Contact Leona Malorny Head of External Communications +49 551 308 4067 leona.malorny@sartorius.com =---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Attachment File: Sartorius Stedim Biotech S.A._Media Release_Resolutions of the Combined Annual Shareholders' Meeting =---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Dissemination of a Financial Wire News, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. =---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Language: English Issuer: Sartorius Stedim Biotech SA Avenue de Jouques 13781 Aubagne France Phone: +33 44 284 5600 E-mail: sartorius.presse@sartorius.com Internet: www.sartorius.com ISIN: FR0013154002 EQS News ID: 2105416 End of Announcement - EQS News Service =------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

2105416 25-March-2025 CET/CEST

Image link: https://eqs-cockpit.com/cgi-bin/fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=2105416&application_name=news&site_id=dow_jones%7e%7e%7ef1066a31-ca00-4e1a-b0a4-374bd7d0face

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

March 25, 2025 10:36 ET (14:36 GMT)