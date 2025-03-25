Anzeige
Mehr »
Login
Dienstag, 25.03.2025 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 693 internationalen Medien
Gold-Highflyer startet durch - Mega-Bohrprogramm sorgt für Kursfantasie!
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: A2AJKS | ISIN: FR0013154002 | Ticker-Symbol: 56S1
Tradegate
25.03.25
19:00 Uhr
193,50 Euro
-1,70
-0,87 %
Branche
Biotechnologie
Aktienmarkt
CAC Next 20
STOXX Europe 600
EURONEXT-100
1-Jahres-Chart
SARTORIUS STEDIM BIOTECH SA Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
SARTORIUS STEDIM BIOTECH SA 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
192,75193,6019:31
192,75193,4519:31
Dow Jones News
25.03.2025 16:09 Uhr
239 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(1)

Sartorius Stedim Biotech S.A.: Resolutions of the Combined Annual Shareholders' Meeting of Sartorius Stedim Biotech S.A.

Finanznachrichten News

DJ Resolutions of the Combined Annual Shareholders' Meeting of Sartorius Stedim Biotech S.A. 

Sartorius Stedim Biotech SA / Key word(s): AGM/EGM 
Resolutions of the Combined Annual Shareholders' Meeting of Sartorius Stedim Biotech S.A. 
25-March-2025 / 15:35 CET/CEST 
=---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 
Aubagne, France | March 25, 2025 
Resolutions of the Combined Annual Shareholders' Meeting of Sartorius Stedim Biotech S.A. 
At today's combined Annual Shareholders' Meeting of Sartorius Stedim Biotech S.A., shareholders granted discharge to 
all Directors by a large majority. 
The shareholders elected Cécile Dussart and Christopher Nowers as new Board Members. To ensure staggering of office 
terms, both were appointed for three years while Joachim Kreuzburg was reappointed for two years and René Fáber, 
Pascale Boissel and Lothar Kappich for four years. 
Henri Riey, who served on the Board since 2007, decided not to seek re-election. The Board sincerely thanked him for 
his valuable contributions and expertise over nearly two decades. 
Effective March 25, 2025, the Board of Directors of Sartorius Stedim Biotech S.A. is composed of: Joachim Kreuzburg 
(Chairman), René Fáber (CEO), Pascale Boissel, Susan Dexter, Cécile Dussart, Romaine Fernandes (Director Representing 
Employees), Anne-Marie Graffin (Lead Independent Director), Lothar Kappich, and Christopher Nowers. 
The shareholders also approved all other resolutions by a large majority, including the proposal to pay a dividend of 
0.69 euros per share for fiscal 2024. The total payout will be 67.1 million euros. The dividend will be paid as from 
April 4, 2025. 
Further Information 
Shareholders' Meeting | Sartorius Stedim Biotech S.A. 
Company images 
CVs and images of the Directors 
Financial calendar 
April 16, 2025           Publication of the first quarter results January to March 2025 
July 22, 2025            Publication of the half-year results January to June 2025 
October 16, 2025       Publication of the nine-month results January to September 2025 
A profile of Sartorius Stedim Biotech 
Sartorius Stedim Biotech is a leading international partner of the biopharmaceutical industry. As a provider of 
innovative solutions, the company based in Aubagne, France, helps its customers to manufacture biotech medications, 
such as cell and gene therapies, safely, rapidly, and sustainably. The shares of Sartorius Stedim Biotech S.A. are 
quoted on the Euronext Paris. The company has a strong global reach with manufacturing and R&D sites as well as sales 
entities in Europe, North America, and Asia. Sartorius Stedim Biotech regularly expands its portfolio through 
acquisitions of complementary technologies. In 2024, the company generated sales revenue of around 2.8 billion euros. 
Currently, more than 9,900 employees are working for customers around the globe. 
 
Visit our Newsroom and follow us on LinkedIn. 
Contact 
Leona Malorny 
Head of External Communications 
+49 551 308 4067 
leona.malorny@sartorius.com 
 
=---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 
Attachment 
File: Sartorius Stedim Biotech S.A._Media Release_Resolutions of the Combined Annual Shareholders' Meeting 
=---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 
Dissemination of a Financial Wire News, transmitted by EQS Group. 
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. 
=---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 
Language:   English 
Issuer:    Sartorius Stedim Biotech SA 
       Avenue de Jouques 
       13781 Aubagne 
       France 
Phone:    +33 44 284 5600 
E-mail:    sartorius.presse@sartorius.com 
Internet:   www.sartorius.com 
ISIN:     FR0013154002 
EQS News ID: 2105416 
 
End of Announcement - EQS News Service 
=------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

2105416 25-March-2025 CET/CEST

Image link: https://eqs-cockpit.com/cgi-bin/fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=2105416&application_name=news&site_id=dow_jones%7e%7e%7ef1066a31-ca00-4e1a-b0a4-374bd7d0face

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

March 25, 2025 10:36 ET (14:36 GMT)

© 2025 Dow Jones News
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.