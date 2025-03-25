Kamux Oyj: Kamux terminates its share-based incentive plan for 2024-2026

Kamux Corporation | Stock Exchange Release | March 25, 2025 at 17:45:00 EET

The Board of Directors of Kamux Corporation has decided to terminate the share-based incentive plan for 2024-2026 that was announced on March 1, 2024 and that commenced at the the beginning of 2024. No rewards were paid based on the plan and no rewards are due to be paid. The terminated long-term incentive plan is replaced by the Performance matching share plan 2025-2029 that was established on January 23, 2025.

