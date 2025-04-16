Anzeige
Mehr »
Login
Mittwoch, 16.04.2025 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 690 internationalen Medien
Antimon bei 59.000 USD/ t - Global Tactical's Antimonminen in den USA mit 32,95 % Gehalt!
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: 928624 | ISIN: IT0003128367 | Ticker-Symbol: ENL
Tradegate
16.04.25
12:52 Uhr
7,269 Euro
+0,058
+0,80 %
Branche
Versorger
Aktienmarkt
FTSE MIB
EURO STOXX 50
STOXX Europe 50
EURONEXT-100
STOXX Europe 600
1-Jahres-Chart
ENEL SPA Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
ENEL SPA 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
7,2757,27712:54
7,2757,27712:54
GlobeNewswire (Europe)
16.04.2025 11:00 Uhr
44 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Kamux Oyj: Enel Sintonen appointed as Kamux's Chief Financial Officer

Finanznachrichten News

Kamux Corporation | Stock Exchange Release | April 16, 2025 at 12:00:00 EEST

Enel Sintonen (48, Master of Business, Econ.) has been appointed as Kamux's Chief Financial Officer and a member of the Group Management Team. She will assume her duties at the beginning of August, 2025. She will be based in Espoo, Finland, and report to CEO Tapio Pajuharju. Jukka Havia leaves Kamux early May and there will be a temporary arrangement to take care of the duties of the CFO before Enel Sintonen joins the company.

Sintonen joins Kamux from Eltel Networks Oy, where she has been working as Chief Financial Officer and member of the Management Team since 2022. Prior to Eltel Networks, Sintonen had an extensive career at PwC, most recently as a partner at PwC Finland, and she has acted as the pricipal auditor of several listed companies. Sintonen also serves as a board member and chairman of the audit committee at Vincit Plc and Verkkokauppa.com Oyj.

CEO Tapio Pajuharju: "I am very happy to welcome Enel to Kamux. She has extensive experience in financial and business management in international companies, as well as strong experience in retail business. I would also like to take the opportunity to warmly thank Jukka Havia for his work to develop Kamux."

Enel Sintonen: "Thank you for the trust. I look forward to building new growth and profitability together with the Kamux team."

Following the aforementioned change, the members of the Group Management Team are:
Tapio Pajuharju, CEO;
Jukka Havia, CFO (until early May, 2025);
Enel Sintonen, CFO (from beginning of August, 2025);
Juha Kalliokoski, COO;
Johan Kempas, Managing Director, Kamux Sweden;
Joni Tuominen, acting Managing Director, Kamux Finland;
Martin Verrelli, Managing Director, Kamux Germany;
Joanna Clark, Chief People Officer (as of May 15, 2025);
Aino Hökeberg, Chief Marketing and Concept Officer;
Jarkko Lehtismäki, Chief Digital Officer; and
Altti Väisänen, Director, Business Development, Car Flow & Data.

For more information, please contact:
Tapio Pajuharju. CEO, tel. +358 50 577 4200

Kamux Corporation
Communications

Kamux is a retail chain specialized in used cars and related integrated services. Kamux combines online shopping with an extensive showroom network to provide its customers with a great service experience anytime, anywhere. In addition to digital channels, the company has a total of 68 car showrooms in Finland, Sweden and Germany. Since its founding in Hämeenlinna, Finland, in 2003 the company has sold almost 600,000 used cars, 66,548 of which were sold in 2024. Kamux's revenue in 2024 was EUR 1,010 million and its average number of employees was 904 in terms of full-time equivalent employees. Kamux Corporation is listed on Nasdaq Helsinki Ltd. For more information, please visit www.kamux.com

© 2025 GlobeNewswire (Europe)
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.