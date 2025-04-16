Kamux Oyj: Enel Sintonen appointed as Kamux's Chief Financial Officer

Kamux Corporation | Stock Exchange Release | April 16, 2025 at 12:00:00 EEST

Enel Sintonen (48, Master of Business, Econ.) has been appointed as Kamux's Chief Financial Officer and a member of the Group Management Team. She will assume her duties at the beginning of August, 2025. She will be based in Espoo, Finland, and report to CEO Tapio Pajuharju. Jukka Havia leaves Kamux early May and there will be a temporary arrangement to take care of the duties of the CFO before Enel Sintonen joins the company.

Sintonen joins Kamux from Eltel Networks Oy, where she has been working as Chief Financial Officer and member of the Management Team since 2022. Prior to Eltel Networks, Sintonen had an extensive career at PwC, most recently as a partner at PwC Finland, and she has acted as the pricipal auditor of several listed companies. Sintonen also serves as a board member and chairman of the audit committee at Vincit Plc and Verkkokauppa.com Oyj.

CEO Tapio Pajuharju: "I am very happy to welcome Enel to Kamux. She has extensive experience in financial and business management in international companies, as well as strong experience in retail business. I would also like to take the opportunity to warmly thank Jukka Havia for his work to develop Kamux."

Enel Sintonen: "Thank you for the trust. I look forward to building new growth and profitability together with the Kamux team."

Following the aforementioned change, the members of the Group Management Team are:

Tapio Pajuharju, CEO;

Jukka Havia, CFO (until early May, 2025);

Enel Sintonen, CFO (from beginning of August, 2025);

Juha Kalliokoski, COO;

Johan Kempas, Managing Director, Kamux Sweden;

Joni Tuominen, acting Managing Director, Kamux Finland;

Martin Verrelli, Managing Director, Kamux Germany;

Joanna Clark, Chief People Officer (as of May 15, 2025);

Aino Hökeberg, Chief Marketing and Concept Officer;

Jarkko Lehtismäki, Chief Digital Officer; and

Altti Väisänen, Director, Business Development, Car Flow & Data.



Kamux is a retail chain specialized in used cars and related integrated services. Kamux combines online shopping with an extensive showroom network to provide its customers with a great service experience anytime, anywhere. In addition to digital channels, the company has a total of 68 car showrooms in Finland, Sweden and Germany. Since its founding in Hämeenlinna, Finland, in 2003 the company has sold almost 600,000 used cars, 66,548 of which were sold in 2024. Kamux's revenue in 2024 was EUR 1,010 million and its average number of employees was 904 in terms of full-time equivalent employees. Kamux Corporation is listed on Nasdaq Helsinki Ltd. For more information, please visit www.kamux.com