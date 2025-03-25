Brandon Silverstein Named CEO of Avex Music Group as Japanese Entertainment Giant Avex Acquires S10 Music Publishing and Increases Stake in S10 Management

Silverstein to continue his role as CEO of S10 Management

LOS ANGELES, March 25, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Japanese entertainment giant, Avex (TYO: 7860), announced today that it has increased its investment in its U.S. operations, acquiring 100% of the S10 Music Publishing song catalog and an additional stake in S10 Management.

The company has also named music industry veteran and S10 founder Brandon Silverstein as Chief Executive Officer of the newly formed Avex Music Group (AMG). In this role, Silverstein will oversee all company operations for Avex Music Group, including the S10 Music Publishing and S10 Management roster, as well as the full roster and activities across AMG. Silverstein will be a partner in AMG with an equity stake in the company and will join its board of directors. All assets and staff previously under Avex USA will now be consolidated under the Avex Music Group banner, headquartered in Los Angeles, while S10's existing team and operations will remain unchanged.

The acquisition gives Avex the largest share in S10 Management alongside Silverstein and Roc Nation. Avex Music Group will be focused on building its music publishing portfolio, promoting Avex artists globally, forming joint ventures with established artists and entrepreneurs, expanding into music catalog deals and managing talent via its S10 Management organization, which will maintain a separate staff and will continue to be led by Silverstein as CEO.

"Avex has always been driven by a bold vision: to shape the future of music," said Katsumi Kuroiwa , CEO of Avex, Inc. "Since forming our strategic partnership with Brandon Silverstein in 2020, we have strengthened our presence in the U.S. market, and now, we are taking that vision to the next level. By deepening our commitment and entrusting Brandon to lead our U.S. operations, we are not only expanding our footprint but also positioning Avex as a potent force in the international music landscape. Together, we will create new opportunities for creatives, introduce Japanese talent to a wider global audience, and push boundaries to redefine what it means to be a global powerhouse in music and entertainment."

Founded in 1988, Avex is a diversified entertainment company with an employee base of more than 1,500, 14 offices and 5 recording studios worldwide. Avex's global revenue in 2024 was approximately $1 billion U.S.

S10 Publishing was formed by Silverstein in 2020 as a joint venture with Avex. The company boasts a rich catalog of Billboard #1 hits, including publishing songs by Tate McRae's "Greedy," Justin Bieber's "Peaches," Doja Cat's "Agora Hills," Tommy Richman's "Million Dollar Baby," Jack Harlow's "First Class," and Post Malone & Doja Cat's "I Like You," as well as songs by Rihanna, Bad Bunny, and many others.

Avex Music Group publishing writer Grant Boutin is currently seeing success with multiple cuts on Tate McRae's #1 album.

In 2024, S10 and Avex USA had a strong presence on the Mediabase year-end radio charts with the #1 (Tate McRae's "Greedy"), #5 (Doja Cat's "Agora Hills") and #16 (Tommy Richman's "Million Dollar Baby") spots. Each song also reached #1 on the Spotify Global Charts.

S10's management roster includes Myke Towers , Big Sean, Madison Bailey , and others. Over the past few years, S10 has generated more than 22 global Number One hits and amassed 50 billion streams worldwide.

" Katsumi Kuroiwa and the entire team at Avex have been exceptional partners to me, as well as to the producers, songwriters, and artists at S10," said Silverstein. "It is an honor to work alongside Katsumi and contribute to Avex's legacy of innovation and excellence. My mandate is to build Avex Music Group into a dynamic, full-service music company that creates global opportunities for our creative community. I am deeply grateful for this opportunity and look forward to this next chapter with Avex."

Silverstein will continue to own and lead S10 Records, which will remain a completely independent record label.

S10 Publishing and Silverstein were represented by Skadden, Arps, Slate, Meagher & Flom LLP.

