SEOUL (dpa-AFX) - Korean Air has agreed to buy up to 50 widebody aircraft manufactured by Boeing using GE Aerospace engines.An agreement in this regard has been signed between Korean Air and American aviation leaders Boeing and GE Aerospace at a ceremony hosted by U.S. Secretary of Commerce Howard Lutnick.The major commercial agreement is valued approximately $32 billion, the Department of Commerce said in a press release.'President Trump and I are dedicated to launching a new era for American manufacturing, and today's announcement clearly illustrates the global recognition of American manufacturing and innovation,' said Secretary Lutnick.'The support provided by the Department of Commerce has been essential, and we are eager to continue working together to enhance the competitiveness of American manufacturing and exports. Our ongoing collaboration with Korean Air highlights international confidence in aircraft made in America,' said Kelly Ortberg, President and CEO of Boeing.Russell Stokes, President and CEO of Commercial Engines and Services at GE Aerospace, said, 'We greatly value Korean Air's ongoing trust and the Commerce Department's consistent support for American technological leadership. We're enthusiastic about advancing our longstanding collaboration, supporting Korean Air's fleet modernization and growth ambitions.'Copyright(c) 2025 RTTNews.com. All Rights ReservedCopyright RTT News/dpa-AFX