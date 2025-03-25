Hoffmann Green Cement Technologies (ISIN: FR0013451044, Ticker: ALHGR) ("Hoffmann Green Cement" or the "Company"), an industrial player committed to the decarbonation of the construction sector that designs and markets innovative clinker-free cements, today announces the granting of a European patent for its H-EVA 0% clinker cement.

This strategic achievement is in line with Hoffmann Green's dynamic international expansion and marks a new stage in the protection of its intellectual property. After more than 6 years of instruction, the H-EVA patent, validated by the European Patent Office under number EP 18 812 243.6, illustrates the added value of the company's Research Development model, reinforcing its advanced positioning in the decarbonized cement market.

Main characteristics of the H-EVA breakthrough technology:

Alkali-ettringitic cement;

Cement without clinker (0%);

Cement in the form of a powder that can be stored in a silo, just like traditional cement;

Perfect compatibility with existing manufacturing processes;

Cement for the mortar, plaster and ready-mix concrete markets.

Obtaining this patent supports the international attractiveness of H-EVA technology, driven by the availability of its main raw material, clay, in very large quantities on all continents.

Julien BLANCHARD and David HOFFMANN, Co-founders of Hoffmann Green Cement Technologies, say: "The granting of the H-EVA patent in Europe represents a key step forward in our R&D roadmap. This achievement strengthens our barriers to entry and confirms our technological leadership in the decarbonized cement market. It also recognizes the investments we have made and the commitment of our teams, whom we would like to thank deeply. This European recognition is an additional key asset for accelerating our international development and forging future partnerships."

ABOUT HOFFMANN GREEN CEMENT TECHNOLOGIES

For further information, please go to: www.ciments-hoffmann.fr/

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20250325132884/en/

Contacts:

Hoffmann Green

Pierre-Emmanuel Favre

Chief Financial Officer

finances@ciments-hoffmann.fr

02 51 460 600



NewCap Investors Relations

Thomas Grojean

Alban Dufumier

ciments-hoffmann@newcap.eu

01 44 71 94 94



NewCap Financial Media Relations

Nicolas Merigeau

ciments-hoffmann@newcap.eu

01 44 71 94 98