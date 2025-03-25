WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - CrowdStrike (CRWD) has introduced its Services Partner Program, aimed at enabling global system integrators - GSIs, managed service providers MSPs, and managed security service providers MSSPs to accelerate the adoption of Falcon Next-Gen SIEM.With cyber threats becoming more sophisticated and the cybersecurity skills gap widening, organizations increasingly depend on service providers for strategy, technology deployment, and security management. Legacy SIEM solutions struggle with high costs, slow data processing, and inefficiencies. Falcon Next-Gen SIEM addresses these challenges by integrating real-time threat intelligence, AI-driven automation, and third-party data to enhance detection and response.The Services Partner Program offers incentives, training, tools, and technical certifications, equipping partners to deploy and optimize Falcon Next-Gen SIEM. It also provides structured engagement frameworks and performance-driven incentives, helping partners expand their businesses while improving customer security outcomes.Tom Etheridge, CrowdStrike's Chief Global Services Officer, emphasized that the demand for partners to modernize SIEM deployments is growing. The program enables them to maximize Falcon's capabilities, enhance security operations, and deliver measurable business value.Canalys Chief Analyst Matthew Ball highlighted the ongoing transformation in the SIEM market, stressing the importance of combining cutting-edge technology like Falcon Next-Gen SIEM with expert partner services to improve visibility, accelerate response times, and strengthen cybersecurity resilience.eSentire's Kurtis Armour noted that legacy SIEMs are inadequate for modern threats, while Wipro's Tony Buffomante emphasized the need for real-time threat intelligence and AI-powered security solutions to enhance detection and response. Both underscored the value of partnering with CrowdStrike to help organizations streamline security operations and strengthen cyber defenses.CRWD is currently trading at $385.7 or 3.50% higher on the Nasdaq Global Select Market.Copyright(c) 2025 RTTNews.com. All Rights ReservedCopyright RTT News/dpa-AFX