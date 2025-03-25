PHILADELPHIA (dpa-AFX) - Universal Ads, a self-serve advertising platform of Comcast Corporation (CMCSA), Monday announced that it has partnered with Measured, a leader in incrementality-based measurement.This collaboration enables brands using Universal Ads to gain deeper performance insights and optimize their media strategies through Measured's technology.Measured helps advertisers assess the real impact of their media spend, eliminate inefficiencies, and scale effective strategies. By analyzing inventory on Universal Ads, brands can refine their investment decisions and optimize their channel mix for maximum impact.Traditional last-click attribution often misattributes conversions away from TV ads, but Measured offers a scientific, data-backed approach to proving media effectiveness. This ensures brands make informed investment decisions, leading to measurable, incremental growth.CMCSA is currently trading at $36.81 or 0.56% higher on the Nasdaq Global Select Market.Copyright(c) 2025 RTTNews.com. All Rights ReservedCopyright RTT News/dpa-AFX