Southern Company: Alabama Power's Renew Our Rivers Enters 26th Year, Planning for 5,000 Volunteers

Company's national, award-winning program looks to add to 13.4 million pounds of debris removed from Alabama waterways.

The highly anticipated 26th season of Alabama Power's Renew Our Rivers (ROR) cleanups begin Saturday, March 1, at Valley Creek. In 2025, ROR Coordinator Mike Clelland has 28 cleanup events lined up, running through October 31, with additional dates to be announced.

"We're kicking off another quarter-century," said Clelland, who expects to distribute approximately 5,000 ROR T-shirts to volunteers. Last year, nearly 3,400 volunteers removed about 107 tons of trash from Alabama's lakes and waterways, contributing to a 25-year total of over 104,000 volunteers and 13.4 million pounds of debris cleared.

ROR cleanups have become a staple in Alabama Power's environmental efforts, with strong participation from company volunteers, homeowner and boat owner groups (HOBO), and environmental organizations. Clelland noted an increase in volunteer recruitment this year, particularly among lake associations, indicating growing enthusiasm for the program.

"The energy for the program is still there, and it's even increasing in some instances," Clelland said.

The program has seen a steady rise in volunteer numbers post-pandemic, with high school and college students, scout groups, and community members eager to contribute.

Volunteers are encouraged to stay updated on cleanup schedules through their local lake associations, as dates may shift due to weather conditions.

For more information on the Renew Our Rivers initiative and to find a cleanup event, visit AlabamaPower.com/RenewOurRivers.

2025 ROR cleanup schedule

March 1: Valley Creek: Adger, Birmingham, Bessemer and Providence

March 22: Minor Heights Community at Village Creek

March 28-March 29: Lake Eufaula (Chattahoochee River)

March 29-April 5: Logan Martin (Coosa River)

April 12: Lay Lake (Coosa River)

TBD: Lay Lake at E.C. Gaston Plant (Coosa River)

April 17-18: Smith Lake (Winston County)

April 25: Smith Lake (Cullman County)

April 26: Weiss Lake

May 3: Lake Jordan (Coosa River)

May 10: Lake Mitchell (Coosa River)

May 20-21: Smith Lake (Walker County)

May 31: Chattahoochee River (Plant Farley)

June 7: Holt Reservoir

Aug. 9: Valley Creek- Fairfield, Midfield, Hueytown, Pleasant Grove and Brighton

Sept. 4-5: Smith Lake (Winston County)

Sept: 17-18: Smith Lake (Walker County)

Sept. 19-20: Lake Demopolis

Sept. 22-27: Neely Henry Lake (Coosa River)

Sept: 27: Village Creek

Sept. 30: Dog River (Mobile County)

Oct. 1-2: Mobile River (Plant Barry)

Oct. 4: Lake Mitchell (Coosa River)

Oct. 9: Plant Miller (Locust Fork)

Oct. 10: Smith Lake (Cullman County)

Oct. 21-23: R.L. Harris (Tallapoosa River-Lake Wedowee)

Oct. 31-Nov. 1: Lake Martin (Tallapoosa River)

