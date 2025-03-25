Invesco Asia Dragon Trust Plc - Transaction in Own Shares
LONDON, United Kingdom, March 25
LEI: 549300YM9USHRKIET173
Invesco Asia Dragon Trust plc
(formerly Invesco Asia Trust plc) (the "Company")
HEADLINE: Purchase of Own Securities
Invesco Asia Dragon Trust plc announces that on 25 March 2025, it repurchased 150,000 ordinary shares of 10p each ('ordinary shares') at a price of 343.00p per share, to be held as Treasury Shares.
The total number of ordinary shares held in Treasury following this repurchase is 12,193,594.
The total number of ordinary shares remaining in issue (excluding 12,193,594 ordinary shares held in treasury) is 205,426,151.
For further information, please contact:
James Poole
For and on behalf of Invesco Asset Management Limited
Corporate Secretary to Invesco Asia Dragon Trust plc
Telephone: 020 3753 1000
Will Ellis
Head of Specialist Funds - Invesco
Telephone: 020 3753 1000
25 March 2025