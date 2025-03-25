TOKYO, Mar 26, 2025 - (JCN Newswire) - TANAKA PRECIOUS METAL GROUP Co., Ltd. (Head office: Chuo-ku, Tokyo: Group CEO: Koichiro Tanaka) announces that its Board of Directors tentatively decided, at a meeting held on February 17, 2025, the appointment of an executive for TANAKA PRECIOUS METAL GROUP Co., Ltd. (This matter is scheduled to be approved at the Annual General Meeting of Shareholders on March 27, 2025).Press inquiriesTANAKA PRECIOUS METAL GROUP Co., Ltd.https://www.tanaka.co.jp/support/req/other_contact_e/index.htmlTANAKA's Executive Appointment1. TANAKA PRECIOUS METAL GROUP Co., Ltd. (As of March 27, 2025)New Position: Audit & Supervisory Board MemberName: Shinya TagoPrevious PositionPress Release: https://www.acnnewswire.com/docs/files/20250325.pdfSource: TANAKA PRECIOUS METAL GROUP Co., Ltd.Copyright 2025 JCN Newswire . All rights reserved.