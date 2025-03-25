Cisco Systems Inc.: Cisco Leading the Charge: Delaware State University's Digital Evolution

By Scott McGregor

Picture a university where the digital landscape is as dynamic as the students it serves-where every classroom is a gateway to global learning and every network is a fortress of security. At Delaware State University (DSU), this is not merely a dream but a realized vision, thanks to a bold digital transformation and a strategic partnership with Cisco.

Overcoming Initial Challenges

When Darrell McMillon joined DSU in 2020 as the Vice President and CIO, he encountered significant challenges. The existing technology infrastructure was outdated, stifling potential and progress. McMillon, alongside Russell Weaver, the Executive Director of Network Services, envisioned a complete overhaul of DSU's technological landscape to propel the university into the future.

A Strategic Partnership with Cisco

Recognizing the critical need for modernization, DSU built a powerful partnership with Cisco following network outages in 2017. Together, they embarked on an ambitious project to revamp the university's IT infrastructure. The outcome was a state-of-the-art network featuring 300 new switches, 1500 advanced wireless access points, and robust security appliances. This transformation has not only fortified the campuses but has positioned DSU as a leader in technological innovation.

Enhancing Cybersecurity

In an era where cyber threats are ever evolving and a national mandate in which all Institutions must pass the NIST (National Institue of Standards and Technology) assessment to continue receiving governmental funding, DSU is taking a proactive stance. In partnership with Cisco's Community Enablement team, DSU received a $3.37 million-dollar donation from Cisco. This donation allowed the university to revolutionize its approach to network security. By transforming physical firewalls into logical virtual ones, DSU has achieved unparalleled protection for its networks. As McMillon highlighted, "Our infrastructure is reliable, scalable, and redundant, supporting multiple campuses across the state." DSU is not just meeting cybersecurity standards; it is setting the bar higher.

"Over the past five years, I have observed Delaware State University's remarkable evolution in leveraging technology to create exceptional growth opportunities for its students. I am proud that Cisco has played a pivotal role in supporting DSU's transformation, positively impacting its students." -Rick Scatchard, Account Manager, Cisco

Revolutionizing Educational Technology

The pandemic underscored the need for flexible learning solutions, and DSU responded with agility and foresight. By integrating Cisco Webex into 125 classrooms, DSU has created vibrant learning environments equipped with the latest technology. Imagine classrooms with speaker tracking and 4K presenter cameras that support seamless hybrid learning. At DSU, educational continuity is guaranteed, no matter the circumstances. McMillon expressed his enthusiasm, noting, "We felt that the Cisco Webex platform delivered the flexibility and reliability needed for both in-person and virtual learning."

Empowering Student Success

DSU's transformation is about more than technology-it's about empowering students. Through Cisco's Networking Academy, DSU offers groundbreaking opportunities in cybersecurity and IoT. These programs provide students with industry certifications and hands-on experience, paving the way for successful careers. One recent graduate has already secured a full-time network support role, showcasing the tangible benefits of these initiatives.

Commitment to Continuous Improvement

While significant strides have been made, DSU's journey is far from over. The university remains committed to continuous improvement, driven by a desire to enhance services and expand capabilities. With Cisco as a trusted partner, DSU is poised to maintain its leadership in educational technology and ensure an even more robust future.

Looking Ahead

Delaware State University is not just an educational institution; it is a beacon of innovation and excellence. The partnership with Cisco has been instrumental in DSU's transformation, and the future holds exciting possibilities. As DSU continues to evolve, it invites others to explore how technology can drive innovation and success in their institutions.

DSU's journey of digital transformation is not just about upgrading technology; it's about shaping the future of education, one innovation at a time.

To hear more about this journey, watch the video below featuring Darrell McMillon and Russell Weaver from DSU.

