Marathon Petroleum Helps Aspiring Engineers Get Into the Flow in El Paso

Key Points

Students in the Ysleta Independent School District in El Paso, Texas, are getting new learning experiences outside the classroom that support workforce development.

High school students in engineering courses recently explored interactive exhibits about subjects such as robotics at the city's new science and learning center.

The visit came through the district's partnership with Marathon Petroleum's El Paso refinery, which has also provided internships and equipment for job-based classes.

The Ysleta Independent School District (YISD) in El Paso, Texas, is providing new learning experiences outside the classroom to build upon career-oriented programs for high school students. The district recently leveraged its educational partnership with Marathon Petroleum Corporation's (MPC) El Paso refinery for a visit by more than 30 students and teachers to the city's La Nub (pronounced noo-beh) STEAM (science, technology, engineering, art, and math) Discovery Center.

"We invited some of the engineering students, since we have been working with Marathon on workforce development and engineering is one of the main careers of focus," said YISD Career and Technical Education (CTE) Coordinator of Workplace Learning Cecy De La O. "Some of the instructors said that the exhibits gave them ideas for future lessons, activities or projects."

"We have been working with Marathon on workforce development, and engineering is one of the main careers of focus."

The students who toured La Nube are enrolled in courses that are part of Engineering Foundations, one of several professional development curricula available at high schools in YISD. Among other advantages, these programs of study can help students acquire industry certifications, earn college credit and pursue work-based learning opportunities.

"Hosting the students was an extension of our continuing partnership with YISD's CTE Department," said MPC Principal ESG and Stakeholder Engagement Representative V.J. Smith. "Our support includes grants to fund participation in skills competitions, purchases of industrial equipment for CTE classes, employee volunteers helping stage academic contests, and summer internships at the refinery."

MPC representatives coordinated the visit as part of celebrating Flow, an interactive exhibit the refinery funded. This exhibit focuses on the science behind water, how machinery harnesses its power and the importance of conservation. Along with Flow, the students spent time at La Nube's eight other learning zones that offer hands-on activities for exploring subjects such as robotics, geometry, 3D printing and acoustics.

"Our involvement with the school district reflects MPC's commitment to strengthen the communities where we operate and help make people's lives better," Smith said. "Our core value of collaboration motivates us to work with stakeholders to find ways of making a positive, measurable impact."

Representatives of Marathon Petroleum's El Paso refinery stand with Ysleta Independent School District students next to Flow, an interactive exhibit at La Nube (noo-beh) that the refinery funded.

View additional multimedia and more ESG storytelling from Marathon Petroleum on 3blmedia.com.

Contact Info:

Spokesperson: Marathon Petroleum

Website: https://www.3blmedia.com/profiles/marathon-petroleum-corporation

Email: info@3blmedia.com

SOURCE: Marathon Petroleum

View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire