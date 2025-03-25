WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - New research reveals that witnessing trauma triggers distinct brain changes, separate from those caused by experiencing trauma firsthand. The study found that indirect trauma alters protein degradation patterns in key brain regions linked to fear memory.Conducted by Virginia Tech and published in PLOS ONE, this study is the first to highlight molecular differences between PTSD acquired through direct experience and PTSD developed as a bystander. These findings could lead to new approaches in treating both conditions.'Currently, patients with directly acquired PTSD and bystander PTSD are treated the same way - with a combination of therapy and medication,' said Timothy Jarome, the project's principal investigator and associate professor of neurobiology in the College of Agriculture and Life Sciences.'Our research suggests that indirect trauma and direct trauma create different biological responses, which could mean they require different treatment strategies that target distinct brain pathways.'Neuroscientist Jarome specializes in memory-related disorders, including PTSD, dementia, and Alzheimer's disease. His interest in bystander PTSD emerged after reports of PTSD symptoms among individuals who witnessed the tragic 2021 Miami condominium collapse.For this study, researchers examined protein changes triggered by fear stimuli in three critical brain regions associated with fear memory: the amygdala, anterior cingulate cortex, and retrosplenial cortex. They discovered that witnessing trauma produced unique protein degradation patterns in all three regions, differing from those seen in individuals who directly experienced trauma.'People who saw it from across the street reported that they were suffering from nightmares, insomnia, and anxiety,' he said.'They were showing symptoms of PTSD, but didn't go through it or have any connection to the people in the building. We sought out to understand the brain mechanisms behind how that occurred.'The study also revealed sex-specific differences in how male and female brains process indirect fear memories. Building on previous research from Jarome's lab, the findings reinforce the role of a protein called K-63 ubiquitin, which has been linked to PTSD development in women.'Our findings highlight significant biological differences in how male and female brains respond to witnessing trauma,' said lead author, Shaghayegh Navabpour.'These differences may help explain why women are twice as likely as men to develop PTSD, leading to more targeted treatments that consider these sex-specific factors.'Copyright(c) 2025 RTTNews.com. All Rights ReservedCopyright RTT News/dpa-AFX