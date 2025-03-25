Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - March 25, 2025) - Resource Centrix Holdings Inc. (CSE: RECE) (the "Company"), is pleased to announce a ten-for-one share split of the Company's issued and outstanding common shares (the "Subdivision"). shareholder of record of the Company as of the close of business on the record date, March 31, 2025 (the "Record Date"), will receive one additional share for each share held on such date.

The Company currently has 9,419,851 issued and outstanding common shares. Upon completion of the Subdivision, there will be approximately 94,198,510 shares issued and outstanding. The Company proposes the Subdivision to increase the liquidity and marketability of its common shares.

The Canadian Securities Exchange (the "CSE") will publish a bulletin confirming the Subdivision for the Company in due course. The Company's common shares will begin trading on a post-Subdivision basis on April 1, 2025.

Shareholders do not need to take any action with respect to the Subdivision. As per CSE policy, the Subdivision is being conducted on a "push-out" basis and therefore the Company's CUSIP number will remain the same. The Company's transfer agent, Endeavor Trust Corporation, will send holders of common shares as of the Record Date a DRS advice letter in lieu of a share certificate, which will represent the additional shares resulting from the Subdivision.

Disclaimers:

This news release may contain forward-looking statements based on assumptions and judgments of management regarding future events or results. Such statements are subject to a variety of risks and uncertainties which could cause actual events or results to differ materially from those reflected in the forward-looking statements. The company disclaims any intention or obligation to revise or update such statements. For a description of the risks and uncertainties facing the Company and its business and affairs, readers should refer to the Company's Management's Discussion and Analysis and other disclosure filings with Canadian securities regulators which is posted on www.sedarplus.ca/landingpage/. This news release does not constitute an offer to sell or solicitation of an offer to buy any of the securities described herein and accordingly undue reliance should not be put on such. No regulatory authority accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release. The Company does not undertake to update this news release unless required by applicable law.

