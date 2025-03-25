NV Gold Corporation: NV Gold Secures $30,000 through Warrant Exercise

NV Gold Corporation (TSXV:NVX)(OTCQB:NVGLF)(FSE:8NV) ("NV Gold" or the "Company") announces that John Watson, President, Chairman, CEO and a director of the Company, has increased his equity position in the Company pursuant to the exercise of 100,000 common share purchase warrants (the "Warrants") at a price of $0.30 per Warrant, resulting in total proceeds of $30,000.

Prior to exercising the Warrants, Mr. Watson beneficially owned and controlled an aggregate of 1,940,543 common shares, 97,500 stock options and 1,125,000 common share purchase warrants, representing approximately 19.45% of the Company's issued and outstanding common shares (28.25% on a partially diluted basis, assuming conversion of Mr. Watson's stock options and warrants into common shares). Following the Warrant exercise, Mr. Watson beneficially owns and controls an aggregate of 2,040,543 common shares, 97,500 stock options and 1,025,000 common share purchase warrants, representing approximately 20.25% of the Company's issued and outstanding common shares (28.25% on a partially diluted basis, assuming conversion of Mr. Watson's stock options and warrants into common shares). Mr. Watson is now a "Control Person" of the Company (as such term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange (the "Exchange")) and the Company obtained disinterested shareholder approval under the policies of the Exchange with respect to Mr. Watson becoming a "Control Person" at the Company's annual general meeting held on January 23, 2025.

About NV Gold Corporation

NV Gold Corporation is a well-organized exploration company with ~10 million shares issued and Outstanding. NV Gold has 21 exploration projects in Nevada comprising 639 100%-Company-owned lode mining claims totaling 53.4 square kilometers (20.6 square miles) The Company is based in Vancouver, British Columbia, and Reno, Nevada and is focused on delivering value through mineral discoveries in Nevada, USA. Leveraging its expansive property portfolio, its highly experienced in-house technical team, and its extensive geological data library, 2025 promises to be highly productive for NV Gold.

