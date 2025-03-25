Zymeworks Inc.: Zymeworks to Present Preclinical Data on T cell Engager and Antibody-Drug Conjugate Platforms in Six Posters at AACR Annual Meeting

Novel trispecific T cell engager, ZW209, demonstrates potent preclinical efficacy against DLL3-expressing tumors and an encouraging safety profile

New antibody-drug conjugate (ADC) candidate, ZW327, exhibits anti-tumor activity and a favorable pharmacokinetics profile in Ly6E-bearing cancers

VANCOUVER, British Columbia, March 25, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Zymeworks Inc. (Nasdaq: ZYME), a clinical-stage biotechnology company developing a diverse pipeline of novel, multifunctional biotherapeutics to improve the standard of care for difficult-to-treat diseases, including cancer, inflammation, and autoimmune disease, today announced the acceptance of six abstracts for poster presentation at the upcoming American Association for Cancer Research (AACR) Annual Meeting being held April 24-30, 2025 in Chicago, IL.

"As our wholly-owned pipeline continues to progress, we are excited to share updates at AACR on our novel multifunctional therapeutics addressing difficult-to-treat cancers," said Paul Moore, Ph.D., Chief Scientific Officer at Zymeworks. "Among these, we are excited to share updates on ZW209, our DLL3-targeting trispecific T cell engager incorporating co-stimulation, which is on track for IND submission in 1H-2026, and ZW327, our Ly6E-targeting antibody-drug conjugate incorporating our proprietary topoisomerase 1 inhibitor payload, ZD06519. These preclinical findings demonstrate how our therapeutic approaches have the potential to improve outcomes for patients with currently limited treatment options."

Poster Presentation Details

T cell Engagers:

Title: ZW171, a differentiated 2+1 T cell-engaging bispecific antibody with antitumor activity in a range of mesothelin expressing cancers

Abstract: 3503

Session Category: Immunology

Session Title: T Cell Engagers

ZW171, a mesothelin (MSLN)-targeting T cell engager, currently in global Phase 1 clinical studies, shows promising preclinical activity in an expanded range of MSLN-positive tumor models including patient derived organoid and/or xenograft models of ovarian, pancreatic, and non-small cell lung cancer. These new findings expand our understanding of ZW171's differentiated profile and application to treat cancer models, further supporting our active clinical program's goal of helping patients with multiple types of difficult-to-treat cancers.

Title: ZW209, a DLL3 targeted trispecific T cell engager with integrated CD28 co-stimulation, demonstrates safety and potent preclinical efficacy in models of small cell lung cancer

Abstract: 7318

Session Category: Immunology

Session Title: T Cell Engagers and Novel Antibody-Based Therapies

ZW209, a trispecific T cell engager designed to optimally co-engage CD3 and CD28 on T cells and DLL3 on tumor cells, demonstrates potent and differentiated anti-tumor activity in multiple models of small cell lung cancer relative to benchmark DLL3 targeting T cell engagers. ZW209 also displays a favorable pharmacokinetics and safety profile in non-human primates following repeat dosing supporting further development.

Antibody-Drug Conjugates:

Title: ZW327, a novel Ly6E-targeting antibody-drug conjugate bearing a topoisomerase 1 inhibitor payload

Abstract: 2874

Session Category: Experimental and Molecular Therapeutics

Session Title: Antibody-Based Cancer Therapeutics 2

ZW327, a potential first-in-class ADC targeting Ly6E, an antigen overexpressed in numerous tumor types including breast, lung, and digestive tract cancers, demonstrates promising preclinical activity, highlighting its potential as an innovative therapeutic approach. Utilization of a superior Ly6E binding and internalizing antibody with a proprietary topoisomerase 1 inhibitor payload, ZD06519, lends ZW327 a highly differentiated profile, with pronounced in vitro cytotoxicity against a panel of tumor cell line models, single administration tumor regression in multiple xenograft models, and a well-tolerated profile in species cross reactive preclinical toxicology.

Title: Design and development of biparatopic antibody-drug conjugates against protein tyrosine kinase 7

Abstract: 1565

Session Category: Experimental and Molecular Therapeutics

Session Title: Antibody-Based Cancer Therapeutics 1

Protein Tyrosine Kinase 7 (PTK7) over expression across multiple tumor types including breast, digestive tract, and lung cancers, makes it an attractive target for ADCs. To enable optimal targeting, and overcome limitations of prior PTK7 ADCs, we have identified a lead biparatopic antibody displaying improved binding and internalization relative to that achieved with monospecific PTK7 antibodies. Relative to cofetuzumab pelidotin, a prior clinical stage PTK7 ADC, the lead PTK7 biparatopic antibody evaluated as an ADC utilizing Zymeworks' proprietary topoisomerase 1 inhibitor payload, ZD06519, demonstrates increased efficacy in lung cancer xenograft models.

Zymeworks scientists are coauthors on two additional presentations leveraging technologies to aid further in design and characterizations of ADCs:

Title: High throughput quantitative molecular characterization of cytotoxic antibody-drug conjugates in spheroid models for improved functional characterization, screening and candidate selection

Abstract: 1230

Session Category: Tumor Biology

Session Title: 3D Models and Bioprinting

Title: In vitro assays for prediction of ADC hematological toxicity: contribution of antibody, linker, and payload

Abstract: 5482

Session Category: Experimental and Molecular Therapeutics

Session Title: Drug Discovery Assay Technologies

About Zymeworks Inc.

