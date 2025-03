Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - March 25, 2025) - Blue Star Gold Corp. (TSXV: BAU) (OTCQB: BAUFF) (FSE: 5WP0) ("Blue Star" or the "Company") announces that it intends to complete a non-brokered private placement of up to $3,500,000 through the issuance of up to 35,000,000 common shares (the "Shares") at a price of $0.10 per Share (the "Private Placement"). The Private Placement is subject to the approval of the TSX Venture Exchange (the "Exchange").

All securities issued will be subject to a four-month and one day hold period pursuant to securities laws in Canada and, where applicable, the Exchange Hold Period. Finders' fees may be payable to qualified parties.

The Company intends to use the net proceeds from the Private Placement of Shares for general working capital purposes.

About Blue Star Gold Corp.

Blue Star is a mineral exploration and development company focused in Nunavut, Canada. Blue Star's landholdings total 290 square kilometres of highly prospective and underexplored mineral properties in the High Lake Greenstone Belt. The Company owns the Ulu Gold Project, comprised of the Ulu Mining Lease and Hood River Property, and the Roma Project. A significant high-grade gold resource exists at the Flood Zone deposit (Ulu Mining Lease), and numerous high-potential exploration target areas occur throughout the Company's extensive landholdings, providing Blue Star with excellent resource growth potential. The site of the future deep-water port at Grays Bay is 40 - 100 km to the north of the properties, and the proposed route corridor for the all-weather Gray's Bay Road passes close by the Roma and Ulu Gold Projects.

Blue Star is listed on the TSX Venture Exchange under the symbol: BAU, the U.S. OTCQB Venture Market under the symbol: BAUFF, and on the Frankfurt Exchange under the symbol: 5WP0. For information on the Company and its projects, please visit our website: www.bluestargold.ca.

Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the Policies of the TSX-Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this Release. This press release contains "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of applicable securities laws. Any statements that are contained in this press release that are not statements of historical fact may be deemed to be forward-looking statements. Generally, forward-looking statements can be identified by words such as: "intend," "intends" "will be" "may be" and similar references. Forward-looking statements in this press release include, but are not limited to, statements regarding the size of the Private Placement, the Company completing the Private Placement on the terms described or at all, the Company receiving Exchange approval, and the Company's intended use of proceeds from the Private Placement. Forward-looking statements are neither historical facts nor assurances of future performance. Instead, they are based only on our current beliefs, expectations, and assumptions regarding the Private Placement. Because forward-looking statements relate to the future, they are subject to inherent uncertainties, risks, and changes in circumstances that are difficult to predict and many of which are outside of our control. The Private Placement may not close or may close on substantially different terms from those indicated in the forward-looking statements. Therefore, you should not rely on any of these forward-looking statements. Important factors that could cause our actual results and financial condition to differ materially from those indicated in the forward-looking statements include, among others, the following: economic and financial conditions, including volatility in interest and exchange rates, commodity and equity prices, the trading price for Blue Star's common shares and the regulatory environment in Nunavut. The Company will not update any of these forward-looking statements, except as required by applicable securities laws.

The securities referred to in this news release have not been, nor will they be, registered under the United States Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and may not be offered or sold within the United States or to, or for the account or benefit of, U.S. persons absent U.S. registration or an applicable exemption from the U.S. registration requirements.

This news release does not constitute an offer for sale of securities for sale, nor a solicitation for offers to buy any securities. Any public offering of securities in the United States must be made by means of a prospectus containing detailed information about the company and management, as well as financial statements.

NOT FOR DISSEMINATION IN THE UNITED STATES OR FOR DISTRIBUTION TO U.S. NEWSWIRE SERVICES AND DOES NOT CONSTITUTE AN OFFER OF THE SECURITIES DESCRIBED HEREIN

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/246078

SOURCE: Blue Star Gold Corp.