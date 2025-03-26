BioVersys AG / Key word(s): Annual Results
Ad hoc announcement pursuant to Art. 53 LR
Basel, Switzerland. March 26, 2025, 7am CET
BioVersys AG (SIX: BIOV), a multi-asset, clinical stage biopharmaceutical company focusing on research and development of novel antibacterial products for serious life-threatening infections caused by multidrug-resistant (MDR) bacteria, announced today its audited financial results and corporate highlights for the full year 2024, as well as the publication of its 2024 Annual Report.
Dr. Marc Gitzinger, Chief Executive Officer and founder of BioVersys: "2024 was a truly transformative year for BioVersys. We made significant progress in developing our two lead assets, BV100 and alpibectir, both delivering strong signs of clinical efficacy and good safety profiles in their respective Phase 2 clinical trials. BV100 was assessed in critically ill patients suffering from ventilator associated bacterial pneumonia (VABP) caused by carbapenem resistant Acinetobacter baumannii and was able to halve the mortality in comparison with the control group of best available therapy. Such strong clinical results confirmed the belief that our products are high value assets in the fight against anti-microbial resistance (AMR) and must be developed fully in order to benefit patients in need eventually. We were also able to progress our earlier stage pipeline with BV200 and BV500 in their preclinical development."
Pipeline Highlights
For alpibectir, the Phase 2a EBA trial was completed in 2024. In this study, alpibectir delivered a very strong proof of concept in humans, by potentiating the efficacy of Ethionamide at all doses tested. Alpibectir was shown to be generally safe and well tolerated.
For the company's preclinical candidate BV200, in 2024 the team identified a topical formulation for the lead compound delivering a good stability and an initial anticipated shelf life of 2 years.
For BioVersys' second preclinical candidate, BV500, the lead optimization progressed very well in the course of 2024. Further pre-clinical studies continued to confirm the best-in-class potential for BV500 on NTM (nontuberculous mycobacteria) related diseases.
This led to an operating loss of CHF 18.7 million for 2024 (2023: Operating loss of CHF 17.7 million). The net loss in 2024 amounted to CHF 18.7 million (2023: Net loss of CHF 18.3 million).
The net cash used in operating activities in 2024 was CHF 16.1 million (2023: Net cash used in operating activities CHF 12.0 million).
The positive newsflow from the company's pipeline was the base to achieve important financing milestones in 2024. The company raised approximately CHF 20 million as part of the Series C extension, onboarding the long-term partner GSK as investor and including a strategic investment from GIBF (Guangzhou Israeli Biotech Fund). The financing was also supported by multiple existing shareholders, such as the AMR Action Fund. The cash and cash equivalents position increased to CHF 26.6 million as of December 31, 2024 (December 31, 2023: CHF 24.4 million) as a result of successful financing activities in the course of 2024. In addition, the company had short-term deposits of CHF 6.0 million recorded under current financial assets (December 31, 2023: CHF 4.0 million), that together with the cash and cash equivalent position amounted to a total cash of CHF 32.6 million. Total shareholders' equity stood at CHF 10.7 million as of December 31, 2024 (December 31, 2023: CHF 8.6 million).
As of December 31, 2024, the company employed 27 FTE (full-time equivalents), up 17% year-over-year. About 75% of the employees are employed in R&D-related functions.
Key Figures as of December 31, 2024
Hernan Levett, CFO of BioVersys, comments: "2024 was a strong year for BioVersys, raising CHF 20 million as part of the Series C extension, and including a strategic investment from GIBF, which led to a cash position at year end of CHF 32.6 million. In February 2025, we successfully completed an IPO on the Swiss Stock Exchange, which added proceeds of CHF 76.7 million, to further strengthen our financial position and funding the company's operations into 2028. In times in which financing of biotech companies and the IPO market continue to remain challenging, the successful listing represented the first IPO of a biotech company in Switzerland in seven years and the largest in the past five years on any European exchange. This achievement is testament to very robust clinical data and the strong team at BioVersys."
Outlook
Financial Outlook 2025
Financial calendar
The scheduled events for BioVersys are also available on the investor section of the company's website.
BioVersys contact
End of Inside Information
2106238 26-March-2025 CET/CEST