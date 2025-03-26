SAP has claimed the title of Europe's most valuable publicly traded company, surpassing previous leaders LVMH and Novo Nordisk. The Walldorf-based software giant reached a market capitalization of €314 billion after gaining 1.6% in early trading this week. Despite experiencing a cooling in the AI hype that had previously driven its stock to an all-time high of €283.50 in February, followed by a correction to €236.70, SAP has outperformed its competition. The company's strong financial performance is reflected in its latest quarterly figures, with earnings per share increasing to €1.37 from €1.02 year-over-year, while revenue grew by 10.75% to €9.38 billion. Analysts are optimistic about SAP's prospects, setting an average price target of €286.50 and forecasting earnings per share of €6.27 for the current fiscal year.

Reliable Dividend Performer

The SAP stock stands out as one of Germany's dividend stalwarts, rewarding investors consistently over decades. Even during economically challenging times, the company has maintained its commitment to shareholder returns. This reliability makes the stock particularly attractive to investors seeking both growth potential and regular income. The dividend is expected to increase slightly from €2.35 to €2.38 per share, further cementing SAP's reputation for financial stability. This combination of technological leadership, particularly in AI, and dependable dividend policy positions SAP as an appealing investment for various investor profiles.

