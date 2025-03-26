Blokees Unveils "Product Ecosystem" at Global Partner Conference, Embarking on a new Decade

SHANGHAI, March 26, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- The Blokees Global Partner Conference, was held on March 25. Themed "New Beginnings, New Journey", it brought together global partners to witness the launch of its "Product Ecosystem" framework. This initiative underscores Blokees's commitment to deepening product R&D, creating a diversified product matrix, and laying a solid foundation for sustained growth over the next decade.

In his opening speech, Zhu Weisong, founder of Blokees, stated that in the next decade, it will focus on business innovation, customer value, partner collaboration, talent accumulation, and social responsibility.

At the Blokees Global Partner Conference 2025, President Sheng Xiaofeng introduced Blokees' strategic vision for the next decade in his keynote speech, "Building an Innovative Blokees System and a Comprehensive Product Ecosystem." Blokees pioneered the concept of a holistic product ecosystem, vividly illustrating it through the metaphor of a thriving tree: innovation and R&D serve as the strong roots, a diverse global IP portfolio and robust product matrix form the branching structure, and global users and the BFC community represent flourishing leaves.

At the event, Blokees presented its six classic series, including Hero5, Hero8, and Champion, alongside new releases from Transformers, Ultraman, and Marvel's Infinite Saga. The brand also unveiled three upcoming series featuring major IPs such as Harry Potter and Hatsune Miku, with promotional materials featuring "Adorable" and "Sweetheart," signaling expansion into new consumer segments.

At the event, Blokees prominently highlighted its core brand value-the BFC (Block Figure Creator) culture-through global player showcases and the annual creator awards ceremony, reinforcing its philosophy of "user-driven innovation," as emphasized by Ye Shanshan, Vice President of Brand Marketing.

This event represents a significant milestone in upgrading Blokees' product ecosystem, marking another breakthrough in deepening product development, strengthening foundational capabilities, and pursuing diversified innovation. Looking ahead, Blokees remains committed to an open, collaborative, and win-win approach, working closely with global partners to drive industry progress and usher in a new chapter for the next decade.

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2649626/image_5032250_45579294.jpg

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/blokees-unveils-product-ecosystem-at-global-partner-conference-embarking-on-a-new-decade-302411862.html