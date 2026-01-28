Anzeige
Warum Kupfer und Silber aus Nevada plötzlich wieder im Fokus stehen könnten
WKN: A40YDU | ISIN: KYG1R24P1085 | Ticker-Symbol: G0E
Tradegate
27.01.26 | 08:01
8,610 Euro
+2,74 % +0,230
Branche
Konsumgüter
Aktienmarkt
ASIEN
PR Newswire
28.01.2026 12:18 Uhr
71 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Blokees Exhibits Multiple Products at Spielwarenmesse 2026

SHANGHAI, Jan. 28, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- From January 27 to 31, Assembly Character Toys brand Blokees appeared at Spielwarenmesse 2026, exhibiting its expanding product ecosystem to a global players. At one of the world's leading international toy fairs, Blokees highlighted its commitment to delivering diverse and engaging products for players of different ages and interests.


At the exhibition, Blokees presented its two major categories - Blokees Model Kits and Blokees Wheels - featuring more than 240 products across over 10 major product lines, including HERO5, HERO10, Champion, Legend, TERRAVENTURE, and DaaLaMode.

Blokees also unveiled products based on globally renowned IPs such as Transformers, EVANGELION, Jurassic World, and Minions. Within its offerings for consumers aged 6 to 16, the HERO5 and HERO10 lines were key highlights, featuring products including Blokees Transformers Defend Version Series 6: War Behemoths and Blokees Transformers Galaxy Version Series 9: Darkest Hour. In addition, three characters from Blokees Saint Seiya Galaxy Version Series 04: Gold Zodiac ? - Virgo Shaka, Gemini Saga, and Pisces Aphrodite - made their global debut at the show.

Another notable debut was Blokees Wheels Transformers C02: Wreck'N Rule, featuring popular characters such as Roadbuster, Overlord, Ironfist, and Breakdown, and introducing a jet mode for Overlord in the Blokees Wheels line for the first time.

Blokees continues to expand its Champion series for consumers aged 16 and above. At the exhibition, Blokees officially unveiled Blokees Mega Man Champion Class: Shooting Star Mega Man and Blokees Mega Man Champion Class: Zero (Mega Man Zero), bringing the classic Japanese video game IP to life for nostalgic fans. The company also debuted Blokees Saint Seiya Champion Series: Plated Pegasus Seiya EX Version, developed to celebrate the 40th anniversary of Saint Seiya.

Except for the extensive products, Blokees also exhibited 15 outstanding global BFC works from The 3rd BFC Creation Contest 2025 and the BFC community. Since January 1st, 2026 The 4th BFC Creation Contest, which consists of Season of Dawn, Season of Awakening, Season of Transcendence, and Season of Infinity, has officially launched. The new contest upgrades in its system with three major competition zones: Emerging Region, Creative Region, and HONOR REGION, aiming to attract more global players to participate in BFC creation.

In the future, Blokees will continue to develop diverse and superior products, meeting global players' needs.

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2871528/image.jpg

Cision View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/blokees-exhibits-multiple-products-at-spielwarenmesse-2026-302672549.html

© 2026 PR Newswire
