Walker Lane Resources Ltd. Options Three Properties in the Walker Lane Gold Trend in Nevada from Silver Range Resources Ltd.

VANCOUVER, British Columbia, March 26, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Walker Lane Resources Ltd. (TSX-V: WLR, "Walker Lane") announces that it has optioned three properties (i.e., Tule Canyon, Cambridge and Silver Mountain - see location map Figure 1) located in the Walker Lane of western Nevada and a right-of-first refusal on the Shamrock Property in eastern Nevada from Silver Range Resources Ltd. ("Silver Range") (TSX-V:SNG). The original property agreements were signed with the CMC Metals Ltd. now operating as Walker Lane Resources Ltd. and trading under the symbol "WLR" on the TSX Venture Exchange.

Walker Lane has established a solid position in the Walker Lane Gold Trend Area which has a rich history of mining and exploration and remains vastly underexposed to modern exploration methods, offering substantial upside potential. The Walker Lane area is host to notable precious metal deposits such as the Comstock Lode, Round Mountain (Kinross), Silicon and Merlin (AngloGold Ashanti), Mesquite and Castle (Equinox Gold) and many other significant deposits. This popular and emerging district offers junior exploration companies exploration targets at manageable costs. These targets are also attractive in that they are associated with high-grade gold, silver and base metal mineralization, have nearby excellent infrastructure, considerable road accessibility, a local, qualified and competent labor force, a diverse range of supply companies, and are located within one of the best permitting and policy regimes in the world. The 2023 Fraser Institute Mining Industry Survey ranked Nevada second in the world in terms of investment attractiveness index.

Kevin Brewer, President and CEO of Walker Lane noted: "This package of properties in Nevada, provides us with excellent exposure to the emerging Walker Lane area. In particular, Tule Canyon provides us with a second drill ready property in our diverse property portfolio. We intend to commence drilling at Tule Canyon in Q3-Q4, 2025. Cambridge and Silver Mountain also have considerable exploration prospectivity. All of these properties hold the potential to generate advanced stage exploration projects in the near term. These acquisitions also serve to fulfill a long-standing objective of our Board - - to acquire properties that enable us to conduct exploration activities year-round which will result in a vastly improved flow of exploration activity and results. We are very pleased to be working closely with Mr. Mike Power of Paladin Geosciences Corp. (and who is also the President and CEO of Silver Range) who has a considerable understanding of the geology and mineralization styles in Nevada and will be actively involved in our project undertakings."

Tule Canyon Property

The Tule Canyon Property lies 95 km south of Tonopah and 80 km northwest of Beatty in Esmeralda County, near the Nevada-California border. Tule Canyon has:

Four defined drill targets mapped beneath high grade gold and silver showings;

A 5 kilometer-long structural corridor of mesothermal high grade gold and silver mineralization associated on a boundary of an aeromagnetic anomaly with an inflection that may reflect deeper basement mineralization controls;

Two former mines (Dark Secret and Eastside) and numerous old workings;

Widespread gold and silver mineralization hosted in numerous quartz veins with mesothermal textures. Precious metals are associated with hematite, pyrite, yellow plumbo-jarosite or similar lead oxides, rare galena and copper oxides;

Surface grab samples have produced up to 31.8 g/t gold and 4,320 g/t silver and chip samples from hand dug trenches of 40 meters @ 0.469 g/t gold including 20 meters @ 0.695 g/t gold;

The western end of the aeromagnetic trend covers the Ingall's Vein and the China Doll zone which are silver-dominant showings with mineralization returning up to 4,320 g/t Ag and up to 31.8 g/t Au (see figures 2 and 3); and,

and up to (see figures 2 and 3); and, The eastern end of the trend is gold-dominant (see figures 2 and 3) with assays up to 37.3 g/t Au at surface and 27.6 g/t Au underground.

Despite the past history of mining and high-grade surface mineralization on the property, there is little evidence of modern exploration activity and no known drilling.

Silver Range and WLR have executed a Letter of Intent ("LOI") granting WLR the option to acquire 100% of the Tule Canyon Property ("Tule Canyon"). WLR has a first option to acquire 80% of Tule Canyon by paying Silver Range an aggregate $480,000 over four years (all amounts in United States currency) and completing 1,500 meters of diamond drilling by March 8, 2028. A second option to acquire the remaining 20% of Tule Canyon may be exercised by WLR identifying a National Instrument 43-101 compliant measured or indicated resource at Tule Canyon (the "Tule Resource") by the end of 2033.

A milestone payment of $10 per ounce of gold (or the equivalent value in other commodities) as contained in the Tule Resource will be due to Silver Range within six months of the identification of the Tule Resource. Approximately 50% of all cash payment under both option stages may be made in WLR shares. Lastly, following the acquisition of a 100% interest in Tule Canyon by WLR, Silver Range will retain a 2.5% net smelter return ("NSR") in the property, which may be reduced to 1.0% by the payment of $500,000 per each 0.5% prior to the commencement of commercial production at Tule Canyon.

Cambridge Property

The Cambridge Project is located 33 km south of Yerington in Lyon County, NV and is road accessible. Cambridge comprises of:

High-grade gold, shear-hosted mesothermal veins hosted in north-trending, steeply-dipping faults or shears up to 1,500 meters in strike length that cut a Cretaceous quartz monzonite;

hosted in north-trending, steeply-dipping faults or shears that cut a Cretaceous quartz monzonite; The veins contain coarse grained, ribbon banded white quartz together with visible gold, pyrite, galena, pyrrhotite, chalcopyrite, lesser tetrahedrite and amorphous black sulphides in disseminations and clots;

Three known gold zones - the Cambridge Mine, Price Lode and North Trends - which have an aggregate strike length of approximately 2.7 kilometers;

Initial geochemical surveys have resulted in 29% of 68 grab rock samples grading in excess of 5 g/t gold with highest assay of 93.8 g/t gold (see Figure 4), trench results up to 3.2 m @ 14.65 g/t gold, and silver from trace to 274 g/t Ag is associated with the gold mineralization;

with highest assay of (see Figure 4), trench results up to and silver from trace to is associated with the gold mineralization; Strong gold-in-soil anomalies that are coincident with the mineralization (see Figure 5);

The former producing Cambridge Mine is noted for its visible gold, that has also been recently recovered from waste dumps. Mineralization in the historic workings at the Cambridge Mine has been traced to a depth 137 meters (450 feet); and,

Numerous other historic workings throughout the property.

It is expected that with a minimal amount of modern exploration work this project can be elevated to drill-ready stage in 2025.

Silver Range, Auburn Gold Mining LLC ("Auburn") and WLR have executed a LOI granting CMC the option to acquire 100% of the Cambridge Property ("Cambridge"). WLR has a first option to acquire 75% of Cambridge for total consideration of $460,000 over four years, incurring $1,500,000 in exploration expenditures and completing 1,500 meters of diamond drilling on the property. A second option to acquire the remaining 25% of the property can be exercised by WLR making an additional aggregate $75,000 to Silver Range and Auburn and by identifying a National Instrument 43-101 compliant measured or indicated resource at Cambridge (the "Cambridge Resource") by the end of 2033. Up to 48% of all cash payments under both option stages may be paid in WLR shares. Following the exercise of the second option, a milestone payment of $10 per ounce of gold (or the equivalent value in other commodities) as contained in the Cambridge Resource will be due to Silver Range and Auburn within six months of the identification of the Cambridge Resources. In addition, Silver Range and Auburn will retain a combined 2.5% NSR on Cambridge, which may be reduced to 1.0% by the payment of $500,000 per each 0.5% prior to the commencement of commercial production at Cambridge.

Silver Mountain Property

The Silver Mountain Property is located in Esmeralda County, approximately 57 kilometers south of Goldfield, near the Nevada-California border. Silver Mountain

Deep epithermal to mesothermal-type oxidized quartz veins with high-grade silver mineralization; and

Two showings including (i) Hidden Gulch with potential for high-grade narrow vein mining; and, (ii) Old Cabin which is a potential bulk-tonnage silver target (see Photos a-c);

At Hidden Gulch, underground chip sampling has returned up to 0.6 meters @ 1,415 g/t silver and 0.48% copper from a sample across the face of a drift in the Silver Bowl Mine, the most significant workings along the principal structure. On surface, chip sampling returned up to 0.4 meters @ 1,245 g/t Ag from a vein exposed in a pit near the southern end of the principal structure. High-grade silver mineralization occurs in a steeply west-dipping normal fault within a structural corridor identified to data as being up to 370 meters in length. West of this principal fault structure, at least one east-dipping antithetic fault parallels the main fault in the hanging wall of the Silver Bowl Mine. Sampling across one of these antithetic veins returned 0.65 meters @ 546 g/t silver Previously reported grab sampling along this structure also returned assays up to 3,270 g/t silver; and,

from a sample across the face of a drift in the Silver Bowl Mine, the most significant workings along the principal structure. On surface, chip sampling returned up to from a vein exposed in a pit near the southern end of the principal structure. High-grade silver mineralization occurs in a steeply west-dipping normal fault within a structural corridor identified to data as being up to 370 meters in length. West of this principal fault structure, at least one east-dipping antithetic fault parallels the main fault in the hanging wall of the Silver Bowl Mine. Sampling across one of these antithetic veins returned Previously reported grab sampling along this structure also returned assays up to and, The Old Cabin Showing is located a mile to the southwest of Hidden Gulch and hosts mineralization in an unusual sequence of numerous stacked, tabular extensional quartz veins, exposed over more than 30 meters up a ridge. Grab samples from this zone have returned assays up to 394 g/t silver.

Silver Range and CMC have executed a LOI granting WLR the option to acquire 100% of the Silver Mountain Property ("Silver Mountain") for total consideration of $200,000, payable in installments of $5,000 per year until 2034 with a final payment of $150,000 by August 1, 2035. Up to half of the final payment may be made in WLR shares. In addition, WLR would be required to complete 1,000 meters of drilling during the term of the option.

A milestone payment of $10 per ounce of gold (or the equivalent value in other commodities) will be due to Silver Range within six months of the identification of a National Instrument 43-101 compliant measured or indicated resource at Silver Mountain. In addition, Silver Range will retain a 2.5% NSR on the property, which may be reduced to 1.0% by payment of $500,000 per each 0.5% prior to the commencement of production at Silver Mountain.

Shamrock Property

The Shamrock property is located 45 kilometers east-southeast of Ely, in White Pine County, eastern Nevada in the Sacramento Mining District. The property comprises of:

Gold-rich carbonate replacement deposit ("CRD") mineralization in discordant veins and breccias occur in an 800 meter (north-south) by 300 meter (east-west) area and are hosted in Cambrian aged limestone, quartzite and phyllite units;

The Gilded Age Mine and the Woodman Mine where gold and silver mineralization wad discovered and produced in the mid to late 1800's. Combined production from the two mines was the 9 th largest in Nevada;

largest in Nevada; Numerous vintage workings on the property including adits, shafts and stopes reaching surface where grab samples from dumps have assayed up to 233 g/t gold, 1,520 g/t silver and 4.04% copper.

Silver Range and WLR have executed an agreement whereby WLR is granted a right of first refusal ("ROFR") to any future sale, option, or other disposition of all or a partial interest in the Shamrock Property at any time prior to October 1, 2025. If Silver Range receives an offer for the Shamrock property up to October 1, 2025, WLR will have 30 days from the offer date, by another party or person, to notify Silver Range in writing that it desires to accept the offer or otherwise terminate the ROFR.

Summary

Walker Lane Resources Ltd. has optioned three highly prospective gold and silver projects in the Walker Lane Area. Our company intends to aggressively pursue exploration of these properties in 2025 which is expected to include an initial drill program at Tule Canyon.

Qualified Person

Qualified Person Kevin Brewer, a registered professional geoscientist, is the Company's President and CEO, and Qualified Person (as defined by National Instrument 43-101). He has given his approval of the technical information pertaining reported herein. The Company is committed to meeting the highest standards of integrity, transparency and consistency in reporting technical content, including geological reporting, geophysical investigations, environmental and baseline studies, engineering studies, metallurgical testing, assaying and all other technical data.

About Walker Lane Resources Ltd.

Walker Lane Resources Ltd. is a growth-stage exploration company focused on the exploration of high-grade gold, silver and polymetallic deposits in the Walker Lane Gold Trend District in Nevada and the Rancheria Silver District in Yukon/B.C. and other property assets in Yukon and Newfoundland and Labrador. The Company intends to initiate an aggressive exploration program to advance the Tule Canyon (Walker Lane, Nevada) and Amy (Rancheria Silver, B.C.) projects through an aggressive drilling program to resource definition stage in the near future.

On behalf of the Board:

"Kevin Brewer"

Kevin Brewer, President, CEO and Director

Walker Lane Resources Ltd.

For Further Information and Investor Inquiries:

Kevin Brewer, P. Geo., MBA, B.Sc. (Hons), Dip. Mine Eng.

President, CEO and Director

Tel: (709) 327 8013 kbrewer80@hotmail.com

Suite 1600-409 Granville St., Vancouver, BC, V6C 1T2

Figure 1: Project Locations in Nevada

Figure 2: Positive Gold Results in Preliminary Rock Sampling - Tule Canyon

Figure 3: Positive Silver Results from Preliminary Rock Sampling - Tule Canyon

Figure 4: Gold in Preliminary Rock Sampling - Cambridge Property.

Figure 5: Gold in Preliminary Soil Sampling - Cambridge Property.

Note: in both soil and rock sampling encouraging results are coincident in a majority of cases with historical workings and the former Cambridge Mine.

Figure 6: Silver Mountain Property, Walker Lane Area

Gulch showing with historic workings indicated by arrows. Stacked, planar veins in a working at the Old Cabin showing, indicated by orange lines. Extensional vein detail - Old Cabin Showing. Mineralized quartz grades > 100 g/t silver.

