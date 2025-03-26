Leading Mobile Operators in Latin America Will Continue Working With Netcracker to Support Their B2C and B2B Mobile Customers

Netcracker Technology announced today that Telefónica Ecuador and Telefónica Móviles del Uruguay have committed to extending their relationship with Netcracker to strengthen the ongoing partnership, ensure stability and create new business opportunities that will lead to additional revenue streams.

The two operators have deployed Netcracker Digital BSS to efficiently manage B2C and B2B customer relationships, streamline order handling, manage product lifecycle, ensure accurate and timely billing and maintain the highest standards of security and regulatory compliance. The continuing comprehensive support of the full-stack implementation underscores the confidence and trust that Telefónica has in Netcracker and ensures that the operators' customers will benefit from exceptional service.

"Netcracker has been a long-term trusted partner, so as we look for new opportunities in technology innovation and business growth, we are pleased to continue on our journey with them," said Alonso Albán, CIO Hispanoamerica at Telefónica. "With a robust BSS platform and high-quality support services, we look forward to providing unparalleled advanced digital services to our customers."

"We are delighted to continue our work with Telefónica across geographies to support a wide range of customers and services," said Fabio Gatto, GM at Netcracker. "We remain dedicated to delivering excellence and driving the future of telecommunications in the Latin American market."

About Netcracker Technology

Netcracker Technology, a wholly-owned subsidiary of NEC Corporation, has the expertise, culture and resources to help service providers around the world transform their businesses to thrive in the digital economy. Our innovative solutions, value-driven services and unbroken delivery track record have enabled our customers to grow and succeed for more than three decades. With the latest technological advancements in key areas including 5G monetization, AI, automation and vertical industries, we help service providers to reach their transformation goals, advance their telco to techco evolution and realize business growth and profitability. To learn more, visit www.netcracker.com.

About Telefónica

Telefónica is one of the largest telecommunications service providers in Spanish America. The company operates under the Movistar trademark and offers fixed broadband connectivity with FTTH solutions and mobile services with 4G and 5G networks, as well as a wide range of digital services for 112 million residential and business customers across the region. Telefónica Hispanoamerica offers its services in México, Colombia, Venezuela, Perú, Ecuador, Uruguay, Chile and Argentina.

