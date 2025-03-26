Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - March 26, 2025) - Cabral Gold Inc. (TSXV: CBR) (OTC Pink: CBGZF) ("Cabral" or the "Company") is pleased to announce results from eleven additional reverse circulation ("RC") drill holes and two trenches at the Machichie Main gold deposit within the Cuiú Cuiú Gold District, Brazil.

Highlights

Drill hole RC0515 returned 10m @ 2.2 g/t gold from surface and 3m @ 15.9 g/t gold from 16m depth within weathered gold-in-oxide material (saprolite). The hole also intersected 11m @ 0.9 g/t gold in fresh rock from 31m depth

Drill hole RC0504 drilled at the Machichie Main gold deposit at Cuiú Cuiú returned 12m @ 3.1 g/t gold including 3m @ 11.2 g/t gold in weathered gold-in-oxide material at surface

The drill result from RC504 indicates the presence of a new previously unrecognized mineralized zone located 40m north of the main mineralized structure at Machichie Main. The new zone is open to the east and west and will require further drilling

Additional drill results from Machichie Main include 7m @ 2.8 g/t gold including 2m @ 7.5 g/t gold in RC502, and 15m @ 1.5 g/t gold in RC506. Other notable results included 6m @ 0.9 g/t gold from RC508, 5m @ 1.2 g/t gold from RC511, and 2m @ 6.6 g/t gold from RC519

Trench CT054 also returned 13m @ 2.3 g/t gold in saprolite material on surface including 5m @ 5.8 g/t gold

Alan Carter, Cabral's President and CEO commented, "The identification of a new and previously unrecognised parallel zone of mineralization at Machichie Main is a very positive development. Together with the other new drill and trench results released today, this underlines the potential of the Machichie Main deposit to make a meaningful contribution to the near-term development plans for the gold-in-oxide material at Cuiú Cuiú, as well as the global resource base within the district The trench results are again significant because they confirm the presence of excellent grades within gold-in-oxide material at surface. This bodes very well for our efforts to upgrade the Inferred resources at Machichie Main and significantly updating the PFS study released in October 2024."

Machichie Main Trench and Drill Results

The Machichie Main zone is an E-W trending zone of gold mineralization which is located 500 metres ("m") north of the MG gold deposit (Figure 1). As with the MG and Central gold deposits, the zone of primary mineralization within intrusive rocks is overlain by an extensive weathered layer consisting of near-surface sediments and underlying saprolite (weathered intrusive rock). Both types of material are considered gold-in-oxide material. A preliminary Inferred resource estimate of 3.73 milliion tonnes ("Mt") @ 0.5 grams per tonne ("g/t") gold was calculated for the gold-in oxide material only at Machichie Main and was released in October 2024 (see press release dated October 21, 2024).

Figure 1 Map showing location of known gold-in-oxide blankets with resources; Central, MG, PDM and Machichie Main. The recently identified Jerimum Cima gold-in-oxide blanket is also shown but as yet has no resources. Machichie Main is located just 500m north of the MG gold deposit and 3.5km NW of the MG gold deposit.



* Only Indicated resources at Central and MG were considered in the PFS released on 21st October 2024. The main exploration targets (yellow dots) and distribution of historic placer gold workings (pale yellow outlines) are also shown.

To view an enhanced version of this graphic, please visit:

https://images.newsfilecorp.com/files/3900/246138_200a24f574215bce_002full.jpg

The main objective of the current program is to upgrade a significant portion of the current Inferred resources to Indicated status so they can be included in the mine plan for the heap-leach starter operation. The current program of drilling and trenching is also aimed at shedding light on the underlying primary mineralized zone in the intrusive rocks and collecting additional material for a series of metallurgical column-leach tests.

Results have been received on two additional trenches which have been developed recently at Machichie Main to obtain samples for metallurgical testing and further define mineralization in the oxide zone. Results have previously been received on two trenches with trench CT051 returning 20m @ 3.6 g/t gold including 4m @ 15.7 g/t gold in weathered gold-in-oxide saprolite material (see press release dated March 13, 2025).

Results were received on Trench CT054, which was excavated 225m east of CT051, and returned 13m @ 2.3 g/t gold in saprolite material including 5m @ 5.8 g/t gold. Mineralization is open to the north and south. A second trench was taken 25m to the east of CT054 on section 553180E and returned 10m @ 0.31 g/t gold (Figure 2).

These trench results continue to confirm the presence of significant high-grade gold mineralization within gold-in-oxide material at Machichie Main and bode well for the possible inclusion of additional Indicated resources from Machichie Main into an updated mine plan for the heap leach starter operation at Cuiú Cuiú.

Results were received on 11 RC drill holes (RC502, RC504 to RC509, RC511, RC513, RC515 and RC519) at Machichie Main. All of the holes were again drilled on the margins of the gold-in-oxide zone to determine the extent of the near-surface mineralization, and apart from one hole they all intersected multiple zones of mineralization (Table 1, Figure 2).

Figure 2: Map showing the Machichie Main gold deposit and recent RC drill holes (RC502, RC504, RC506, RC508, RC511, RC515 and RC519) and trench results (CT053 and CT054).

Terms: g/t = grams / tonne, m = metres, Au = gold

To view an enhanced version of this graphic, please visit:

https://images.newsfilecorp.com/files/3900/246138_200a24f574215bce_003full.jpg

Several of the holes cut significant intercepts within the gold-in-oxide material, e.g. 12m @ 3.1 g/t gold from surface including 3m @ 11.2 g/t gold in RC504, 3m @ 1.3 g/t gold in RC508, 3m @ 1.0 g/t gold in RC511, 10m @ 2.2 g/t gold and 3m @ 15.9 g/t gold in RC515 and 3m @ 2.3 g/t gold in RC519.

Excellent results were returned from the underlying primary intrusive material with 7m @ 2.8 g/t gold including 2m @ 7.5 g/t gold in RC502 and 15m @ 1.5 g/t gold in RC506. Other notable results included 6m @ 0.9 g/t gold from RC508, 5m @ 1.2 g/t gold from RC511, 11m @ 0.9 g/t gold from RC515 and 2m @ 6.6 g/t gold in RC519.

Hole RC 515 was drilled on the same section at trench CT051 which recently returned 20m @ 3.6 g/t gold including 4m @ 15.7 g/t gold in gold-in-oxide material (see press release dated March 13 2025). The mineralized interval intersected in RC515 i.e. 10m @ 2.2 g/t gold and 3m @ 15.9 g/t gold from 16m depth, is almost certainly the same mineralized zone intersected in trench CT051 (Figures 2 and 3, Table 1)

Figure 3. Cross-section through line 552956E at Machichie Main (see Figure 2 for map). Note hole RC0515 which returned 10m @ 2.2 g/t gold and 3m @ 15.9 g/t gold and 11m @ 0.9 g/t gold

Terms: g/t = grams / tonne, m = metres, Au = gold

To view an enhanced version of this graphic, please visit:

https://images.newsfilecorp.com/files/3900/246138_200a24f574215bce_004full.jpg

Hole RC504 is of particular significance as it was drilled on the extreme northern end of section 553060E where a previous diamond drill hole, DDH303, was drilled from the south and intersected the main mineralized zone at depth returning 6.4m @ 11.6 g/t gold (see press release dated August 25, 2022). RC504 however was drilled from the north and cut a previously unrecognized zone in saprolite returning 12m @ 3.1 g/t gold from surface including 3m @ 11.2 g/t gold (Figures 2 and 4, Table 1). This zone is interpreted to be a new mineralized structure located parallel to and 40-50m north of the main mineralized zone at Machichie Main. The zone remains open to the east west and at depth and will require further drilling.

Figure 4. Cross-section through line 553060E at Machichie Main (see Figure 2 for map). Note hole RC0504 which returned intersected a previously unrecognized mineralized zone to the north of the known mineralized zones and returned 12m @ 3.1 g/t gold and 3m @ 11.2 g/t gold

Terms: g/t = grams / tonne, m = metres, Au = gold

To view an enhanced version of this graphic, please visit:

https://images.newsfilecorp.com/files/3900/246138_200a24f574215bce_005full.jpg

RC drilling with 2 rigs continues with results pending on an additional 29 holes.

Drill Weathering From To Thickness Grade Hole # m m m g/t gold RC0502 Blanket 0.0 3.0 3.0 0.35 3.0 9.0 6.0 0.11 Fresh Rock 32.0 34.0 2.0 0.37 53.0 54.0 1.0 0.68 66.0 67.0 1.0 0.82 76.0 79.0 3.0 2.30 100.0 107.0 7.0 2.78 incl. 103.0 105.0 2.0 7.45 129.0 130.0 1.0 0.55 EOH 150.0 150.0 RC0504 Blanket 0.0 12.0 12.0 3.11 incl. 7.0 10.0 3.0 11.24 Fresh Rock 56.0 58.0 3.0 0.47 EOH 100.0 RC0505 N.S.V. EOH 50.0 RC0506 Blanket 0.0 9.0 9.0 0.15 Saprolite 15.0 18.0 3.0 0.87 Fresh Rock 70.0 85.0 15.0 1.51 EOH 85.0 RC0507 Fresh Rock 21.0 22.0 1.0 1.04 35.0 36.0 1.0 1.13 EOH 50.0 RC0508 Blanket 2.0 10.0 8.0 0.15 Saprolite 19.0 22.0 3.0 1.27 Fresh Rock 30.0 31.0 1.0 0.87 74.0 80.0 6.0 0.91 103.0 113.0 10.0 0.31 EOH 133.0 RC0509 Blanket 0.0 8.0 8.0 0.26 EOH 43.0 RC0511 Blanket 0.0 8.0 8.0 0.17 Saprolite 29.0 32.0 3.0 0.98 Fresh Rock 32.0 37.0 5.0 1.21 EOH 53.0 RC0513 Saprolite 9.0 10.0 1.0 0.93 13.0 14.0 1.0 0.75 Fresh Rock 29.0 30.0 1.0 1.60 EOH 53.0 RC0515 Saprolite 0.0 10.0 10.0 2.24 16.0 19.0 3.0 15.91 Fresh Rock 31.0 42.0 11.0 0.89 EOH 50.0 RC0519 Blanket 0.0 8.0 8.0 0.27 Saprolite 8.0 11.0 3.0 2.29 Fresh Rock 36.0 38.0 2.0 6.64 EOH 46.0

Table 1: Drill results from RC drill holes RC502 RC504 to RC509, RC511, RC513, RC515 and RC519 all drilled at the Machichie Main target

About Cabral Gold Inc.

The Company is a junior resource company engaged in the identification, exploration, and development of mineral properties, with a primary focus on gold properties located in Brazil. The Company has a 100% interest in the Cuiú Cuiú gold district located in the Tapajós Region, within the state of Pará in northern Brazil. Three main gold deposits have so far been defined at the Cuiú Cuiú project which contain National Instrument ("NI") 43-101 compliant Indicated resources of 12.29Mt @ 1.14 g/t gold (450,200oz) in fresh basement material and 11.11Mt @ 0.48 g/t gold (171,883oz) in oxide material. The project also contains Inferred resources of 13.63Mt @ 1.04 g/t gold (455,100oz) in fresh basement material and 12.22Mt @ 0.39 g/t gold (151,608oz) in oxide material. The resource estimate for the primary material is based on the NI 43-101 technical report dated 12th October 2022.The resource estimate for the oxide material is based on an NI 43-101 compliant estimate released on 21st October 2024.

The Tapajós Gold Province is the site of the largest gold rush in Brazil's history which according to the ANM (Agência Nacional de Mineração or National Mining Agency of Brazil) produced an estimated 30 to 50 million ounces of placer gold between 1978 and 1995. Cuiú Cuiú was the largest area of placer gold workings in the Tapajós and produced an estimated 2Moz of placer gold historically.

Technical information included in this release was supervised and approved by Brian Arkell, B.S. Geology and M.S. Economic Geology, SME (Registered Member), AusIMM (Fellow) and SEG (Fellow), Cabral Gold's Vice President, Exploration and Technical Services, and a Qualified Person under NI 43-101.

Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as such term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

Notes

Gold analysis has been conducted by SGS method FAA505 (fire assay of 50g charge), with higher grade samples checked by FAA525. Analytical quality is monitored by certified references and blanks. Until dispatch, samples are stored under the supervision the Company's exploration office. The samples are couriered to the assay laboratory using a commercial contractor. Pulps are returned to the Company and archived. Drill holes results are quoted as down-hole length weighted intersections.

