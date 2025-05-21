Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - May 21, 2025) - Cabral Gold Inc. (TSXV: CBR) (OTC Pink: CBGZF) ("Cabral" or the "Company") is pleased to announce drill results from 11 RC drill holes and one trench recently completed at the Jerimum Cima target within the district-scale Cuiú Cuiú gold project.

Highlights

Drill hole RC0561 Intersected 49m @ 2.0 g/t gold from 7m depth in saprolite Including 1m @ 8.1 g/t gold from 7m depth, 1m @ 57.0 g/t gold from 21m depth and 1m @ 7.1 g/t gold from 35m depth

Multiple zones of lower grade gold mineralization were also intersected within near-surface saprolite material at Jerimum Cima, including; 7m @ 0.62 g/t gold from 24m depth and 11m @ 0.76 g/t gold from 36m depth in saprolite in RC537 6m @ 0.94 g/t gold from 73m depth in saprolite in RC555 3m @ 1.74 g/t gold from 46m depth in saprolite in RC557



Trench CT055 was developed on the same section as RC0561 and returned 66m @ 0.29 g/t gold including 25m @ 0.40 g/t gold and 17.5m @ 0.40 g/t gold on surface

These results, together with previous reconnaissance drilling and trenching, continue to indicate the presence of a fifth gold-in-oxide blanket at Cuiú Cuiú which could potentially add to the existing Indicated and Inferred resources of gold-in-oxide material so far identified at the MG, Central, Machichie Main and PDM gold deposits

Previous reconnaissance drilling at Jerimum Cima returned 39m @ 5.1 g/t gold. Surface trenching returned gold values of 18m @ 1.9 g/t gold, 14m @ 1.6 g/t gold, 20m @ 1.2 g/t gold, 10m @ 1.3 g/t gold and 24m @ 0.7 g/t gold in weathered gold-in-oxide blanket and saprolite material

Alan Carter, Cabral's President and CEO commented, "These latest drill and surface trench results from the Jerimum Cima target not only confirm the presence of a fifth gold-in-oxide blanket Cuiú Cuiú within the gold district, it is also increasingly clear that a significant zone of gold mineralization occurs within the underlying intrusive rocks. The mineralized zone remains open to the east and west and at depth and appears to extend E-W over at least 400m. The excellent near-surface gold grades returned from RC561 are thus important for two reasons. Firstly, they auger well for the potential to add to the current gold-in-oxide resource base within the project area and possibly extend the mine life and/or increase annual production of the Phase 1 starter operation. Secondly and perhaps more importantly, these results together with previous drilling and trench results suggest the presence of an underlying primary zone of gold mineralization in intrusive rocks below the weathered gold-in-oxide cap. Additional drilling is planned to determine the size of the mineralized zone at Jerimum Cima."

Jerimum Cima Drill and Trench Results

The Jerimum Cima target is located 3km ENE of the Central gold deposit and 3.5km NW of the MG gold deposit (Figure 1). The target is characterized by a very strong gold-in-soil anomaly of +100ppb gold covering an area of 900m x 1000m and is comparable with the gold-in-soil anomalies above the MG and Central gold deposits, and the PDM and Machichie gold discoveries.

Figure 1: Map showing location of known gold deposits at Central, MG, and JB. The location of gold-in-oxide blankets at PDM and Machichie, and the high grade Machichie NE discovery are also shown. The Jerimum Cima target is located approximately 3km ENE of the Central gold deposit and 3.5km NW of the MG gold deposit. The main exploration targets (yellow dots) and distribution of historic placer gold workings (pale yellow outlines) are also shown.

Previous reconnaissance drilling at Jerimum Cima returned 39m @ 5.1 g/t gold in primary intrusive rock material. In addition, a number of surface trenches returned gold intercepts of very good grade in gold-in-oxide material, and include 14m @ 1.6 g/t gold, 20m @ 1.2 g/t gold, 10m @ 1.3 g/t gold, and 24m @ 0.7 g/t gold (Figure 2). In addition, surface trench values of 18m @ 1.9 g/t gold have also been recently reported (see press release dated November 14, 2024).

Results were received on 11 additional and recently completed RC holes at Jerimum Cima. All of the holes were completed on three NW-SE sections and were drilled to the north-west. The objective was to determine the extent of the mineralization previously identified in previous trenches and drill holes.

Drill hole RC0561 was drilled on section 9345875N (approximately 100m east of trench CT050) and intersected 49m @ 2.0 g/t gold from 7m depth in saprolite Including 1m @ 8.1 g/t gold from 7m depth, 1m @ 57.0 g/t gold from 21m depth and 1m @ 7.1 g/t gold from 35m depth. This is almost certainly the same mineralized zone as that intersected in trench CT050. Similarly, drill hole RC0537, which was drilled between trench CT050 and hole RC561, also appears to have cut the mineralized zone, and returned 7m @ 0.62 g/t gold from 24m depth and 11m @ 0.76 g/t gold from 36m depth in saprolite in RC537 (Figures 2 and 3, Table 1).

Trench CT055 was developed on the same section as RC0561 and returned 66m @ 0.29 g/t gold including 25m @ 0.40 g/t gold and 17.5m @ 0.40 g/t gold on surface and also appears to have cut the same mineralized zone.

These recent results suggest the presence of a mineralized zone which is trending approximately E-W. It is considered very likely that this mineralized zone is the same as that intersected in diamond drill hole CC26 which returned 39m @ 5.1 g/t gold as well as trenches CH120 which returned 24m @ 1.67 g/t gold, CH020 which returned 14.4m @ 1.64 g/t gold, and CH096 which returned 20m @ 1.15 g/t gold. This suggests the presence of an E-W trending mineralized zone with a strike length of at least 400m which is open along to the west and west and at depth (Figure 2).

Whilst additional trenching and drilling is needed at Jerimum Cima in order to define a maiden resource, management remains confident that Jerimum Cima represents a fifth zone of substantial gold-in-oxide mineralization within the Cuiu Cuiu district, that overlies a significant zone of E-W trending primary gold mineralization in the underlying intrusive rocks. This is likely to have a number of positive implications, particularly on resource growth, as well as potential additions to the reserve base for the Phase 1 gold-in-oxide starter operation.

Figure 2: Map showing the Jerimum Cima target with historic RC and diamond drill holes and trenches. Recently completed drill holes RC holes are also shown including RC561 which returned 49m @ 2.0 g/t gold Including 1m @ 8.1 g/t gold and 1m @ 57.0 g/t gold and 1m @ 7.1 g/t gold. Terms: g/t = grams / tonne, m = metres, Au = gold

Figure 3: Section 9345875N (or A-A' on Figure 2) through the Jerimum Cima target showing RC holes RC555, RC557, RC559, RC561 and RC563. RC561returned 49m @ 2.0 g/t gold Including 1m @ 8.1 g/t gold and 1m @ 57.0 g/t gold and 1m @ 7.1 g/t gold. Results from trench CT055 are also shown and include 25m @ 0.40 g/t gold and 17.5m @ 0.40 g/t gold.

Terms: g/t = grams / tonne, m = metres, Au = gold

Drill Weathering

From To Thickness Grade Hole #



m m m g/t gold RC0535 Blanket

0.00 13.00 13.00 0.25



incl. 1.00 2.00 1.00 1.28



EOH

82.0







RC0537 Saprolite

0.00 2.00 2.00 0.32





16.00 18.00 2.00 0.38





24.00 31.00 7.00 0.62



incl. 28.00 31.00 3.00 1.27





36.00 47.00 11.00 0.76



incl. 45.00 46.00 1.00 5.71





57.00 59.00 2.00 0.54





81.00 86.00 5.00 0.26

EOH EOH 88.0







RC0539 Blanket

3.00 9.00 6.00 0.32

Saprolite incl. 7.00 8.00 1.00 1.15





59.00 60.00 1.00 0.38





87.00 88.00 1.00 0.22





92.00 96.00 4.00 0.14



EOH

96.0







RC0553 Saprolite

31.00 33.00 2.00 0.84





35.00 40.00 5.00 0.29

Fresh Rock

57.00 62.00 5.00 0.33





66.00 75.00 9.00 0.32



EOH

76.0







RC0549 Saprolite

16.00 20.00 4.00 0.38





46.00 47.00 1.00 0.68



EOH 47.5









RC0551 Saprolite

13.00 14.00 1.00 0.85





18.00 23.00 5.00 0.42





39.00 48.00 9.00 0.40



EOH 48.0









RC0555 Saprolite

67.00 68.00 1.00 0.63





73.00 79.00 6.00 0.94



EOH 90.0







RC0557 Saprolite

46.00 49.00 3.00 1.74



EOH 79.0 EOH 79.00



RC0559 Saprolite

0.00 1.00 1.00 0.21





9.00 13.00 4.00 0.16





15.00 16.00 1.00 0.32





18.00 20.00 2.00 1.16





27.00 31.00 4.00 0.50





36.00 40.00 4.00 0.51





54.00 60.00 6.00 0.37





64.00 68.00 4.00 0.17





72.00 90.00 18.00 0.42



EOH 90.0









RC0561 Saprolite

7.00 18.00 11.00 1.24



incl. 7.00 8.00 1.00 8.10





21.00 28.00 7.00 9.53



incl. 22.00 23.00 1.00 57.00





30.00 39.00 9.00 1.22



incl. 35.00 36.00 1.00 7.13





42.00 50.00 8.00 0.28





67.00 68.00 1.00 0.55





73.00 74.00 1.00 0.31

Fresh Rock

78.00 79.00 1.00 0.64



EOH

83.5









RC0563 Saprolite

0.00 1.00 1.00 0.23





13.00 14.00 1.00 0.21





23.00 24.00 1.00 1.08





31.00 33.00 2.00 0.51





38.00 40.00 2.00 0.22





51.00 52.00 1.00 1.01



EOH 74.0









Table 1: Drill results from RC drill holes RC535, RC537, RC539, RC553, RC549, RC551, RC555, RC557, RC559 RC561 and RC563 all drilled at the Jerimum Cima target

About Cabral Gold Inc.

The Company is a junior resource company engaged in the identification, exploration, and development of mineral properties, with a primary focus on gold properties located in Brazil. The Company has a 100% interest in the Cuiú Cuiú gold district located in the Tapajós Region, within the state of Pará in northern Brazil. Three main gold deposits have so far been defined at the Cuiú Cuiú project which contain National Instrument ("NI") 43-101 compliant Indicated resources of 12.29Mt @ 1.14 g/t gold (450,200oz) in fresh basement material and 11.11Mt @ 0.48 g/t gold (171,883oz) in oxide material. The project also contains Inferred resources of 13.63Mt @ 1.04 g/t gold (455,100oz) in fresh basement material and 12.22Mt @ 0.39 g/t gold (151,608oz) in oxide material. The resource estimate for the primary material is based on the NI 43-101 technical report dated 12th October 2022.The resource estimate for the oxide material is based on an NI 43-101 compliant estimate released on 21st October 2024 with an NI 43-101 compliant technical report expected to be filed within 45 days of the release date.

The Tapajós Gold Province is the site of the largest gold rush in Brazil's history which according to the ANM (Agência Nacional de Mineração or National Mining Agency of Brazil) produced an estimated 30 to 50 million ounces of placer gold between 1978 and 1995. Cuiú Cuiú was the largest area of placer gold workings in the Tapajós and produced an estimated 2Moz of placer gold historically.

Technical information included in this release was supervised and approved by Brian Arkell, B.S. Geology and M.S. Economic Geology, SME (Registered Member), AusIMM (Fellow) and SEG (Fellow), Cabral Gold's Vice President, Exploration and Technical Services, and a Qualified Person under NI 43-101.

Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as such term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

Forward-looking Statements

This news release contains certain forward-looking information and forward-looking statements within the meaning of applicable securities legislation (collectively "forward-looking statements"). The use of the words "will", "expected" and similar expressions are intended to identify forward-looking statements. These statements involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors that may cause actual results or events to differ materially from those anticipated in such forward-looking statements. Such forward-looking statements should not be unduly relied upon. The Company believes the expectations reflected in those forward-looking statements are reasonable, but no assurance can be given that these expectations will prove to be correct.

Notes

Gold analysis has been conducted by SGS method FAA505 (fire assay of 50g charge), with higher grade samples checked by FAA525. Analytical quality is monitored by certified references and blanks. Until dispatch, samples are stored under the supervision the Company's exploration office. The samples are couriered to the assay laboratory using a commercial contractor. Pulps are returned to the Company and archived. Drill holes results are quoted as down-hole length weighted intersections.

