Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - January 15, 2026) - Cabral Gold Inc. (TSXV: CBR) (OTCQB: CBGZF) ("Cabral" or the "Company") is pleased to announce results from seven additional diamond drill holes ("DDH") and two reverse circulation ("RC") drill holes at the Machichie Main gold deposit within the Cuiú Cuiú Gold District, Brazil.

Highlights

Drilling at the Machichie Main zone located 500m north of the MG gold deposit, continues to both infill and extend the mineralized zone at depth. RC587 returned 5m @ 4.70 g/t gold from 35m depth including 2m @ 10.76 g/t gold. In addition, DDH353 returned 6m @ 1.78 g/t gold from 285.5m depth including 1m @ 8.36 g/t gold 60m down dip of the deepest intercept on section 552900E

Drilling has also intersected a new and previously unrecognized zone of mineralization located approximately 100m south of the Machichie Main zone with results of 5.4m @ 1.41 g/t gold including 0.5m @ 12.18 g/t gold. The zone remains open to the east, west and at depth

Drilling has recommenced at Cuiú Cuiú following the end-of-year break with results pending on several holes at J Cima and Moreira Gomes. In parallel with the ongoing construction of the Phase 1 gold-in-oxide starter project, the Company is expanding the current exploration drill program and expects to add a fourth drill rig during February

Alan Carter, Cabral's President and CEO commented, "The recent drill results from the Machichie Main zone are encouraging and extend the mineralized zone at depth. This should have positive implications for the definition of an initial resource in the hard-rock mineralization at Machichie Main in the coming months. In addition, the identification of a previously unrecognised zone of mineralization 100 metres south of and parallel to the Machichie Main mineralized zone is a positive development which will require further drilling.

This discovery is further evidence that exploration of the Cuiú Cuiú gold district is still in the formative stages and that additional discoveries are likely. The ramping up of the exploration drill program and the addition of a fourth rig, in parallel with the ongoing drone magnetic survey is expected to result in continued growth of the resource base within the district.

Following the end of year break, construction activities on site with respect to the Phase 1 gold-in-oxide heap-leach project have resumed. Favourable weather conditions in early January have resulted in above plan productivity in both the earthworks and civil works. Procurement of key capex items is almost complete, and the project remains on schedule."

Machichie Main Drill Results

The Machichie Main zone is an E-W trending zone of gold mineralization located 500 metres ("m") north of the MG gold deposit (Figure 1). As with the MG and Central gold deposits, the zone of primary mineralization within intrusive rocks is overlain by an extensive weathered layer consisting of near-surface sediments and underlying saprolite (weathered intrusive rock). Both types of material are considered gold-in-oxide material. A preliminary Inferred resource estimate of 3.73 million tonnes ("Mt") @ 0.5 grams per tonne ("g/t") gold was calculated for the gold-in oxide material only at Machichie Main and was released in October 2024 (see press release dated October 21, 2024). Thus far, no resource has been estimated for the primary gold deposit at Machichie Main but drilling and trenching to date have outlined the mineralized zone over 900m strike extent. The mineralized zone is open down-dip on every section.

The current drill program is aimed at defining an initial resource in the hard rock material at Machichie Main.

Figure 1: Map showing location of known gold deposits at Central, MG and JB. The location of new discoveries at PDM, Machichie NE Jerimum Cima as well as the Machichie Main discovery are also shown. Machichie Main is located just 500m north of the MG gold deposit and 3.5km SE of the Central gold deposit.

To view an enhanced version of this graphic, please visit:

https://images.newsfilecorp.com/files/3900/280489_fa2a7c00f4d59919_002full.jpg

Results have been obtained on seven additional diamond drill holes (DDH343, 345, 348, 350, 352, 353, and 354) and two reverse circulation drill holes (RC587 and RC588) at the Machichie Main zone.

RC587 and RC588 were drilled on sections 552930E and 552810E respectively as infill holes in the central part of the Machichie Main deposit (Figure 2) aimed at providing better certainty regarding the location of the mineralized zone between existing drill holes. Neither section had any previous drilling. Both holes were drilled into areas of unclassified mineralized material where spacing between drill hole fences was greater than 75 m.

Results demonstrated excellent continuity of the projected mineralized zones. RC587 returned 5m @ 4.70 g/t gold from 35m depth in intrusive rock including 2m @ 10.76 g/t gold confirming continuity of high grade over the 75m drilling gap. RC588, drilled 120m to the west, cut multiple mineralized intervals in saprolite including 12m @ 0.50 g/t gold from 33m depth including 1m @ 2.52 g/t gold, and 3m @ 2.78 g/t gold from 49m depth including 1m @ 7.65 g/t gold from 51m depth.

DDH353 and DDH354 were drilled in the central part of the Machichie Main gold deposit on section 552900E. DDH353 was drilled from north to south at an angle of 50 degrees and returned multiple mineralized intercepts but the main zone returned 6m @ 1.78 g/t gold from 285.5m depth including 1m @ 8.36 g/t gold (Figures 2 and 3, Table 1) extending the mineralized zone at least 60m further down dip. DDH354 was drilled from the south to north and similarly intersected the main mineralized zone at depth along with a previously unknown mineralized structure at 45.7m depth returning 5.4m @ 1.41 g/t gold including 0.5m @ 12.18 g/t gold 100m south of the known Machichie Main structure (Figures 2 and 3, Table 1).

Drill holes DDH348, DDH350 and DDH352 were all drilled in the western part of the Machichie Main target which is separated from the main deposit to the east by a north-south tending fault that is coincident with a large magnetic low anomaly. The holes cut multiple mineralized intervals in both saprolite and hard rock (Figure 2, Table 1). Highlights include DDH348 which returned 0.8m @ 2.99 g/t gold in intrusive rock from 23.4m depth and 6.4m @ 2.04 g/t gold from 50.0m depth again in intrusive rock. DDH350 similarly intercepted 12.7m @ 0.79 g/t gold from 10.4m depth and 7.6m @ 1.74 g/t gold from 32.0m depth, and 3.6m @ 2.38 g/t gold from 53.5m depth, 0.7m @ 7.68 g/t gold from 148.0m depth and 2.5m @ 2.41 g/t gold from 177.9m depth, all in intrusive rock. DDH352 also intersected a number of mineralized intervals including 8.9m @ 0.54 g/t gold from 69.1m depth in intrusive rock (Figure 2, Table 1). Oriented core measurements from these holes show the gold mineralization trends primarily southwest-northeast likely due to fault block rotation. Mineralization is thus open to the southwest where further drilling is planned.

Figure 2: Map showing the Machichie Main target area and drill results reported in this press release. Background image is RTP airborne magnetic data. The location of diamond drill holes DDH343, 345, 348, 350, 352, 353, and 354 and RC drill holes RC587 and RC588 is also highlighted. Terms: g/t = grams / tonne, m = metres, Au = gold. True widths may be 50% of actual drill intercepts.

To view an enhanced version of this graphic, please visit:

https://images.newsfilecorp.com/files/3900/280489_fa2a7c00f4d59919_003full.jpg

Figure 3: Cross section 552900E at the Machichie Main gold deposit showing results from DDH353 and DDH354. DDH353 extends the Machichie Main zone down dip by a further 60m and DDH354 cut a previously unknown mineralized structure 100m south of Machichie Main. True widths may be 50% of actual drill intercepts. Terms: g/t = grams / tonne, m = metres, Au = gold.

To view an enhanced version of this graphic, please visit:

https://images.newsfilecorp.com/files/3900/280489_fa2a7c00f4d59919_004full.jpg

Drill Hole # Weathering

From

(m) To

(m) Thickness

(m) Grade

g/t gold DDH343







Intrusive rock













129.0 130.5 1.5 0.30 156.1 158.4 2.3 0.30 EOH 178.3







DDH345











Saprolite

Intrusive rock













15.0 19.0 4.0 0.79 29.0 31.0 2.0 0.60 198.4 200.2 1.8 0.61 EOH 230.85







DDH348























Blanket

Saprolite

Intrusive rock

0.0 5.0 5.0 0.23

7.0 14.4 7.4 0.23

23.4 24.2 0.8 2.99

50.0 56.4 6.4 2.04

69.9 72.0 2.1 0.28

125.6 126.2 0.6 1.22 EOH 141.40







DDH350



































Blanket

Saprolite

Intrusive rock

5.0 7.7 2.7 0.21

10.4 23.0 12.7 0.79

32.0 39.6 7.6 1.74

47.6 48.1 0.5 1.26

53.5 57.0 3.6 2.38

91.8 93.4 1.6 0.55

148.0 148.7 0.7 7.68

161.0 163.9 2.9 0.25

177.9 180.4 2.5 2.41 EOH 226.4







DDH352



























Blanket

Saprolite

Intrusive rock

4.0 9.6 5.6 0.10

23.0 26.4 3.4 0.16

42.0 43.0 1.0 0.48

50.5 61.0 10.6 0.15

69.1 78.0 8.9 0.54 Incl. 75.0 76.0 1.0 2.55

88.8 90.0 1.2 0.62 EOH 240.15







DDH353







































Blanket

Saprolite

Intrusive rock

0.0 10.9 10.9 0.10

25.0 31.0 6.0 0.34

198.4 200.4 2.0 3.12 Incl. 198.9 199.4 0.5 10.00

256.8 257.3 0.5 0.57

274.0 276.5 2.5 0.42

278.5 279.2 0.7 0.83

283.5 284.0 0.5 0.53

285.5 291.5 6.0 1.78 Incl. 288.5 289.5 1.0 8.36 EOH 310.05







DDH354



































Intrusive rock

45.7 51.0 5.4 1.41

47.2 47.7 0.5 12.18

131.5 132.0 0.5 0.17

146.4 147.2 0.8 0.98

156.8 157.3 0.5 0.18

160.1 160.6 0.5 0.24

210.6 212.4 1.8 2.05

221.7 222.2 0.5 0.28

236.0 238.0 2.0 0.70 EOH 240.90







RC0587















Saprolite

Intrusive rock

0.0 4.0 4.0 0.92

35.0 40.0 5.0 4.70 Incl. 35.0 37.0 2.0 10.76

57.0 58.0 1.0 0.48 EOH 78.0







RC0588























Blanket

Saprolite

1.0 3.0 2.0 0.15

33.0 45.0 12.0 0.50 Incl. 39.0 40.0 1.0 2.52

49.0 52.0 3.0 2.78 Incl. 51.0 52.0 1.0 7.65

68.0 70.0 2.0 0.70 EOH 80.0









Table 1: Drill results from diamond drill holes DDH343, 345, 348, 350, 352, 353, and 354 and two reverse circulation drill holes (RC587 and RC588) at the Machichie Main discovery. All of the diamond holes were drilled at a dip of 50 degrees except for holes DDH343 and DDH345 which were drilled at 60 degrees and 55 degrees dip respectively. All of the diamond drill holes were drilled on a bearing of 180 degrees except for DDH354 which was drilled on a bearing of 0 degrees. RC holes, RC0587 and RC588 were both drilled at 60 degrees dip on a bearing of 180 degrees. Terms: g/t = grams / tonne, m = metres, Au = gold, EOH = end of hole. True widths may be 50% of actual drill intercepts.

Drilling Plans

Drilling has recommenced at Cuiú Cuiú following the end-of-year break, with results pending on several RC holes at Moreira Gomes (MG) and a number of diamond drill holes at Jerimum Cima and MG. RC drilling at MG is focused on the south side where gold-in-oxide and primary mineralization are open beyond the current resource shells. The principal objective of the diamond drilling at MG is to extend the known deposit down-dip where the modeled gold zones are open at depths below 200m depth. This campaign will also check for the presence of parallel mineralized structures in areas of widely spaced drilling.

At Jerimum Cima, where first pass drilling has defined at least three parallel east-west zones of gold mineralization covering a strike length of more than 700m, the objective of the drilling is to determine the extent of both the gold-in-oxide blanket mineralization and the underlying primary zone of mineralization. Previous drilling at Jerimum Cima has returned results that include 49m @ 2.0 g/t gold (see press release dated May 21, 2025). The Company is currently awaiting final drilling results from 2025 and will lay out a follow-up drilling program to be executed early this year.

The priorities for the exploration drilling program over the next 6 months include the expansion of the MG and CentraI gold deposits, the definition of the mineralized bodies at Jerimum Cima, Machichie West, and Machichie NE, as well as follow-up reconnaissance drilling at the Mutum target. Several early-stage first pass drilling programs are planned to test early-stage exploration targets such as Morro da Lua, Jerimum Meio, Guarim, and others. The ongoing drone magnetic survey announced on December 4, 2025, is expected to provide significant insights on the structural controls to mineralization in the +50 targets so far identified at Cuiu Cuiu and consequently exploration drilling priorities are likely to change as additional data becomes available.

In parallel with the ongoing construction of the Phase 1 gold-in-oxide starter project, the Company is expanding the current exploration drill program and expects to add a fourth drill rig during February.

About Cabral Gold Inc.

The Company is a junior resource Company engaged in the identification, exploration, and development of mineral properties, with a primary focus on gold properties located in Brazil. The Company has a 100% interest in the Cuiú Cuiú gold district located in the Tapajós Region, within the state of Pará in northern Brazil. Three main gold deposits have so far been defined at the Cuiú Cuiú project which contain National Instrument ("NI") 43-101 compliant Indicated resources of 12.29Mt @ 1.14 g/t gold (450,200oz) in fresh basement material and 13.56Mt @ 0.50 g/t gold (216,182oz) in oxide material. The project also contains Inferred resources of 13.63Mt @ 1.04 g/t gold (455,100oz) in fresh basement material and 6.4Mt @ 0.34 g/t gold (70,569oz) in oxide material. The resource estimate for the primary material is based on the NI 43-101 technical report dated October 12, 2022. The resource estimate for the oxide material at PDM and MG is based on a NI 43-101 technical report dated October 21, 2024. The resource estimate for the oxide material at Central and Machichie is based on a NI43-101 technical report ("Updated PFS") dated July 29, 2025.

The Tapajós Gold Province is the site of the largest gold rush in Brazil's history which according to the ANM (Agência Nacional de Mineração or National Mining Agency of Brazil) produced an estimated 30 to 50 million ounces of placer gold between 1978 and 1995. Cuiú Cuiú was the largest area of placer workings in the Tapajós and produced an estimated 2Moz of placer gold historically.

Quality Assurance / Quality Control

Cabral maintains a Quality Assurance / Quality Control ("QAQC") program for all its exploration projects using industry best practices. Key elements of the QAQC program include verifiable chain of custody for samples, regular insertion of certified reference materials, blanks, and duplicates, as well as check assays on results. RC samples are split, collected in plastic sample bags, and sealed on drill hole location. Drill core is halved by saw cut or slicer (in soft saprolite). RC and core samples are shipped in sealed bags by independent contractor to SGS GEOSOL Laboratorios in Vespasiano, Brazil, an independent analytical services provider with global certifications for Quality Management Systems (ISO 9001:2015 and ISO 14001:2015 (ABS Certificates 32982 and 39911) and ISO/IEC 17025:2017 accreditation (CRL-0386)). Gold analyses are routinely performed via 50g fire assay with secondary assay techniques applied on higher grade samples. Final assay results are validated by Cabral Geological Staff prior to insertion into the database. Additional information regarding the Company's data verification processes is set out in the CBR, 43-101, PFS Technical Report, July 2025, which can be found on the Company's website.

Qualified Person and Technical Information

Technical information included in this release was supervised and approved by Brian Arkell, B.S. Geology and M.S. Economic Geology, SME (Registered Member), AusIMM (Fellow) and SEG (Fellow), Cabral Gold's Vice President, Exploration and Technical Services, and a Qualified Person under NI 43-101.

