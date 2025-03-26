BEIJING (dpa-AFX) - Canaan Inc. (CAN) reported Loss for fourth quarter of -$92.90 millionThe company's earnings came in at -$92.90 million, or -$2.17 per share. This compares with -$139.02 million, or -$5.14 per share, last year.The company's revenue for the period rose 80.9% to $88.77 million from $49.07 million last year.Canaan Inc. earnings at a glance (GAAP) :-Earnings: -$92.90 Mln. vs. -$139.02 Mln. last year. -EPS: -$2.17 vs. -$5.14 last year. -Revenue: $88.77 Mln vs. $49.07 Mln last year.Copyright(c) 2025 RTTNews.com. All Rights ReservedCopyright RTT News/dpa-AFX