BRUSSELS (dpa-AFX) - German stocks are down firmly in negative territory in late morning trades on Wednesday as worries about the impact of impending U.S. tariffs weigh on sentiment.According to reports, the U.S. President is said to be considering a two-phase plan. While some sharply higher tariffs look very much on the cards, a few concessions also look likely.The benchmark DAX was down 180.76 points or 0.78% at 22,924.00 a little while ago.Sartorius is declining 4.7%. Bayer, Merck, SAP, Commerzbank and Adidas are lower by 1.7 to 2.5%.Infineon, MTU Aero Engines, Deutsche Telekom, Symrise, Brenntag, BASF, Siemens Healthineers, Continental, Mercedes-Benz and Deutsche Post are down 0.6 to 1.5%.Porsche is down by about 0.8%. The company, which is Volkswagen's largest shareholder, plans to expand its investments and diversify its holdings, after reporting a 20-billion-euro after-tax loss because of the impairments on its holding of Europe's top carmaker.Siemens Energy is gaining 3.6%. RWE is advancing 1.3%, while Fresenius, Vonovia, Daimler Truck Holding, Rheinmetall and E.ON are up 0.5 to 1.1%.Copyright(c) 2025 RTTNews.com. All Rights ReservedCopyright RTT News/dpa-AFX