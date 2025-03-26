WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Pizza Hut, a subsidiary of Yum! Brands, Inc., is bringing back fan-favorite Cheesy Bites Pizza and also is launching Ranch Lover's Flight dipping sauces, as Peter Zahut kicks off the pizza chain's latest brand campaign.The new TV spot and brand campaign featuring 'Peter Zahut', the ultimate delivery guy, will debut during the NCAA Sweet 16 on March 27.Starting Wednesday, customers can order a large one-topping Cheesy Bites Pizza and Ranch Lover's Flight for a limited time, available for delivery, carryout, or dine-in at participating Pizza Hut locations across the United States.The Cheesy Bites Pizza pizza features 28 pull-apart, cheese-filled bites in place of a traditional crust.For the first time ever, Pizza Hut is introducing The Ranch Lover's Flight, a trio of bold, exclusive dipping sauces. These include Chipotle Ranch - Smoky and spicy with a bold kick; Ultimate Ranch - Creamy and rich, the MVP of the bunch; and Pepperoni Ranch - A perfect blend of pepperoni flavors and ranch.The Pepperoni Ranch is flavored with signature pepperoni spices, flavors, and herbs, and does not contain pepperoni.Melissa Friebe, Chief Marketing Officer at Pizza Hut, said, 'This campaign is about more than just shining a spotlight on our great pizza; it's about spotlighting the good times and big and small moments of joy that come with adding pizza to any occasion. Just like our campaign, our latest culinary innovations are equally as fun. As we launch Cheesy Bites Pizza and the Ranch Lover's Flight, it's more than great pizza and dip. It's about letting basketball and pizza fans dip, dunk and have fun with our iconic Original Stuffed Crust and bold flavors.'Copyright(c) 2025 RTTNews.com. All Rights ReservedCopyright RTT News/dpa-AFX