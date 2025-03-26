BEIJING (dpa-AFX) - JinkoSolar Holding Co., Ltd. (JKS), China-based a solar module manufacturer, Wednesday announced net loss attributable to shareholders in the fourth quarter compared with profit last year.In the fourth quarter, net loss attributable to the company's shareholders was RMB 473.73 million, or $64.90 million compared with profit of RMB 29.32 million last year.Loss per share per ADS was RMB 9.22 or $1.26 compared to earnings per ADS of RMB 0.54 in the prior year.On an adjusted basis, fourth quarter loss was RMB381.3 million or $52.2 million.Revenue for the quarter was reduced to RMB 20.65 billion, or $2.83 billion from RMB 32.83 billion in the previous year.Looking ahead to the first quarter of 2025, the Company expects module shipments to be in the range of 16.0 GW to 18.0 GW. For fiscal year 2025, the Company expects module shipments to range from 85.0 GW to 100.0 GW.JinkoSolar anticipates its annual production capacity for mono wafer, solar cell and solar modules to reach 120.0 GW, 95.0 GW and 130.0 GW, respectively, by the end of 2025.In the pre-market trading, JinkoSolar is 0.48% lesser at $20.60 on the New York Stock Exchange.Copyright(c) 2025 RTTNews.com. All Rights ReservedCopyright RTT News/dpa-AFX