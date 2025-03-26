Toronto, Ontario--(Newsfile Corp. - March 26, 2025) - Mason Resources Inc. (TSXV: LLG) (OTCQB: MGPHF) ("Mason") is pleased to announce the appointment of Mr. Gregory Duras, B.Admin., CPA, as Chief Financial Officer ("CFO"), effective March 26, 2025.

Mr. Duras is a seasoned financial executive with over 30 years of leadership experience in senior financial management roles. He has led numerous large-scale corporate transactions and financings and served as CFO for several TSX and TSX-V listed companies. Throughout his career, Mr. Duras has played a key role in corporate strategy, mergers and acquisitions, debt and capital markets, operations, financial reporting, and human resources. He also brings a strong track record of successfully negotiating and closing a wide range of debt and equity financings, while building lasting relationships with international financial institutions.

Mr. Fahad Al-Tamimi, Chairman of Mason, commented: "Gregory brings over 30 years of experience to the Company with particular expertise corporately and in strategic planning and asset evaluation. As Mason continues to focus on making new investments and realising gains on existing investments, we are now setting our sights on new opportunities where we can apply our business strategy. Gregory's unique perspectives and skills will be instrumental to the success of this initiative."

Mr. Gregory Duras commented: "I am very pleased to join the Mason team as CFO and I look forward to contributing to its investment strategy, which provides significant opportunities for both organic and non-organic growth. It is an exciting time at Mason and I am looking forward to playing a role in the creation of further value for stakeholders."

Mr. Duras' appointment to CFO follows the resignation of Mr. Carmelo Marelli. Mason wishes to thank Mr. Marelli for his contribution and wish him well in future endeavours.

About Mason Resources Inc.

Mason Resources Inc. is a Canadian corporation focused on seeking investment opportunities. Mason has a number of strategic investments which include the largest shareholder of Black Swan Graphene Inc. (TSXV: SWAN), a company which is focusing on the large-scale production of patented high-performance and low-cost graphene products aimed at several industrial sectors, including concrete and polymers, which are expected to require large volumes of graphene and, in turn, large volumes of graphite. Mason is also a large shareholder of Nouveau Monde Graphite Inc. (TSXV: NOU) (NYSE: NMG), an integrated company developing responsible mining and advanced manufacturing operations to supply the global economy with carbon-neutral active anode material to power EV (electric vehicle) and renewable energy storage systems. The company is developing a fully integrated ore-to-battery-material source of graphite-based active anode material in Quebec, Canada. With enviable ESG standards and structuring partnerships with anchor customers, Nouveau Monde Graphite is set to become a strategic supplier to the world's leading lithium-ion battery and EV manufacturers, providing high-performing and reliable advanced materials while promoting sustainability and supply chain traceability. Mason is one of the largest shareholder of NorthX Nickel Corp. (CSE: NIX), a Canadian Ni-Cu-Co-PGE focused exploration and development company with an extensive portfolio of assets in Quebec and Ontario, Canada. The company's flagship asset is the Grasset Project, located within the Abitibi Greenstone Belt, with an indicated mineral resource of 5.5 Mt @ 1.53% NiEq. Mason also holds a number of other strategic investments.

Forward-Looking Information

The information contained herein contains "forward-looking statements" or "forward-looking information" within the meaning of applicable securities legislation. Forward-looking statements or forward-looking information relate to information that is based on assumptions of management, forecasts of future results, and estimates of amounts not yet determinable. Any statements that express predictions, expectations, beliefs, plans, projections, objectives, assumptions or future events or performance are not statements of historical fact and may be "forward-looking statements" or "forward-looking information". Forward-looking statements are subject to a variety of risks and uncertainties which could cause actual events or results to differ from those reflected in the forward-looking statements, including, without limitation: risks related to Mason's investment in Sand Minerals and the likelihood that the investment, for which there is currently no market or liquidity, will result in profitability for the Corporation on the timeline projected or at all, the holding of the NMG, Black Swan and NorthX Nickel shares, risks related to the development of NMG's projects, risks related to Black Swan's and NorthX Nickel's business, risk related to the failure to obtain adequate financing on a timely basis and on acceptable terms; risks related to the outcome of legal proceedings; political and regulatory risks associated with the industry; risks related to the maintenance of stock exchange listings; risks related to environmental regulation and liability; the potential for delays in development activities or the completion of feasibility studies; the uncertainty of profitability; risks related to the inherent uncertainty of production and cost estimates and the potential for unexpected costs and expenses; results of feasibility studies, and the possibility that future results will not be consistent with Mason's expectations; risks related to commodity prices fluctuations; and other risks and uncertainties related to Mason's prospects, properties and business detailed elsewhere in Mason's disclosure record. Should one or more of these risks and uncertainties materialize, or should underlying assumptions prove incorrect, actual results may vary materially from those described in forward-looking statements. Investors are cautioned against attributing undue certainty to forward-looking statements. These forward-looking statements are made as of the date hereof and Mason does not assume any obligation to update or revise them to reflect new events or circumstances, except in accordance with applicable securities laws. Actual events or results could differ materially from Mason's expectations or projections.

