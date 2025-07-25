Toronto, Ontario--(Newsfile Corp. - July 25, 2025) - Mason Resources Inc. (TSXV: LLG) (OTCQX: MGPHF) ("Mason" or the "Company") is proud to report that its core equity investments in Nouveau Monde Graphite, Black Swan Graphene, NorthX Nickel and Astra Exploration are delivering robust returns across public markets.

Investment Performance Highlights (see charts below):

Nouveau Monde Graphite Inc. (TSXV: NOU) (NYSE: NMG) - The U.S. Commerce Department recently indicated that it would impose preliminary anti-dumping duties of 93.5% on anode-grade graphite imported from China after concluding that the materials, which are a key component for electric vehicle batteries, are being sold in the U.S. at less than fair market value. The news was received very positively with the North American listed graphite companies and Nouveau Monde's share price enjoying strong growth in July. Mason is a large shareholder of Nouveau Monde.

(TSXV: NOU) (NYSE: NMG) - The U.S. Commerce Department recently indicated that it would impose preliminary anti-dumping duties of 93.5% on anode-grade graphite imported from China after concluding that the materials, which are a key component for electric vehicle batteries, are being sold in the U.S. at less than fair market value. The news was received very positively with the North American listed graphite companies and Nouveau Monde's share price enjoying strong growth in July. Mason is a large shareholder of Nouveau Monde. Black Swan Graphene Inc. (TSXV: SWAN) - Following the $6 million financing in February 2025, Black Swan recently announced the launch of graphene-enhanced masterbatches, and recent commercial progress see press release dated July 22, 2025, share momentum has reacted positively. Mason owns approximately 30% of Black Swan.

(TSXV: SWAN) - Following the $6 million financing in February 2025, Black Swan recently announced the launch of graphene-enhanced masterbatches, and recent commercial progress see press release dated July 22, 2025, share momentum has reacted positively. Mason owns approximately 30% of Black Swan. NorthX Nickel Corp. (CSE: NIX) - NorthX was able to conclude the sale of its Sudbury properties, which greatly de-risked the company (see press release on Jul 21, 2025 [, following which the share price has been positively impacted. Mason is a large shareholder of NorthX Nickel.

(CSE: NIX) - NorthX was able to conclude the sale of its Sudbury properties, which greatly de-risked the company (see press release on [, following which the share price has been positively impacted. Mason is a large shareholder of NorthX Nickel. Astra Exploration Inc. (TSXV: ASTR) - in recent weeks, Astra Exploration announced drilling results at its silver project in Argentina (see press releases dated Jun 25, 2025 and Jun 10, 2025). The company has been performing well since Mason became a shareholder of Astra Exploration.

"Our portfolio's success reflects the careful selection of high-potential, innovative companies," stated Fahad Al Tamimi, Chairman of Mason. "Each investment is executing on its strategy whether in critical minerals, advanced materials, or high-impact exploration-and the market is responding. We look forward to continuing to build value for our shareholders."

About Mason Resources Inc.

Mason Resources Inc. is a Canadian corporation focused on seeking investment opportunities. Mason is the largest shareholder of Black Swan Graphene Inc. which is focusing on the large-scale production of patented high-performance and low-cost graphene products aimed at several industrial sectors, including polymers and concrete.

Mason is also a large shareholder of Nouveau Monde Graphite Inc., an integrated company developing responsible mining and advanced manufacturing operations to supply the global economy with carbon-neutral active anode material to power EV (electric vehicle) and renewable energy storage systems.

Mason is a shareholder of Astra Exploration Inc and in NorthX Nickel Corp.

Mason is also a strategic shareholder of Sand Minerals Inc., a recently established private company founded by William Randall and the former team of Arena Minerals Inc. which was acquired by Lithium Americas Corp. in a CAD $311 million transaction in 2023.

Mason Resources Inc. on behalf of the Board of Directors

Peter Damouni, President & Chief Executive Officer

Neither TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

Forward-Looking Information

The information contained herein contains "forward-looking statements" or "forward-looking information" within the meaning of applicable securities legislation. Forward-looking statements or forward-looking information relate to information that is based on assumptions of management, forecasts of future results, and estimates of amounts not yet determinable. Any statements that express predictions, expectations, beliefs, plans, projections, objectives, assumptions or future events or performance are not statements of historical fact and may be "forward-looking statements" or "forward-looking information". Forward-looking statements are subject to a variety of risks and uncertainties which could cause actual events or results to differ from those reflected in the forward-looking statements, including, without limitation: risks related to Mason's various investments and the likelihood that any gains from the investments will result in profitability for the Corporation on the timeline projected or at all, , risks related to the development of NMG's projects, risks related to Black Swan's and NorthX Nickel's business, risk related to the failure to obtain adequate financing on a timely basis and on acceptable terms; risks related to the outcome of legal proceedings; political and regulatory risks associated with the industry; risks related to the maintenance of stock exchange listings; risks related to environmental regulation and liability; the potential for delays in development activities or the completion of feasibility studies; the uncertainty of profitability; risks related to the inherent uncertainty of production and cost estimates and the potential for unexpected costs and expenses; results of feasibility studies, and the possibility that future results will not be consistent with Mason's expectations; risks related to commodity prices fluctuations; and other risks and uncertainties related to Mason's prospects, properties and business detailed elsewhere in Mason's disclosure record. Should one or more of these risks and uncertainties materialize, or should underlying assumptions prove incorrect, actual results may vary materially from those described in forward-looking statements. Investors are cautioned against attributing undue certainty to forward-looking statements. These forward-looking statements are made as of the date hereof and Mason does not assume any obligation to update or revise them to reflect new events or circumstances, except in accordance with applicable securities laws. Actual events or results could differ materially from Mason's expectations or projections.

This news release does not constitute an offer to sell or solicitation of an offer to sell any securities in the United States. The securities have not been and will not be registered under the United States Securities Act of 1933, as amended (the "U.S. Securities Act") or any state securities laws and may not be offered or sold within the United States or to U.S. Persons unless registered under the U.S. Securities Act and applicable state securities laws or an exemption from such registration is available.

SOURCE: Mason Resources Inc.