Toronto, Ontario--(Newsfile Corp. - November 3, 2025) - Mason Resources Inc. (TSXV: LLG) (OTCQX: MGPHF) ("Mason"), a significant shareholder of Nouveau Monde Graphite Inc. (NYSE: NMG) (TSX: NOU) ("NMG" or the "Company"), extends its congratulations to NMG's leadership team on the announcement of a series of transformative commercial and governmental agreements that position NMG at the forefront of the global energy transition and Canada's critical minerals strategy.

On October 31, 2025, NMG made the following announcements:

i) NMG and Traxys Finalize Offtake and Marketing Agreement for Natural Flake Graphite for Refractory Markets in North America and Europe;

ii) NMG Finalizes Multiple Offtake Agreements for its Phase-2 Graphite Production Demonstrating Strong Support from Canadian Government and Customers; and

iii) NMG and Panasonic Energy Update Their Commercial Agreement; Plan to Launch a Dedicated Initial Capacity of Active Anode Material Production.

Traxys Announcement

NMG has updated its joint marketing and offtake agreement with Traxys to encompass the North American and European refractory markets, supported by an exclusive roster of end-users. The renewed arrangement provides for the offtake of 20,000 tonnes per annum of graphite concentrate, including a firm take-or-pay commitment of 10,000 tonnes per year, to be produced at NMG's Phase-2 Matawinie Mine. Through this agreement, NMG will leverage Traxys' extensive market intelligence, customer relationships, and logistics infrastructure to deliver its flake graphite production into established Western industrial supply chains. The announcement coincides with the execution of multiple commercial agreements collectively covering up to 100% of NMG's anticipated future Phase-2 Matawinie Mine output.

New Offtake Agreements, Including with the Canadian Government

NMG announced the execution of binding supply and marketing term sheets with the Government of Canada for the placement of an aggregate of 30,000 tonnes per annum of graphite concentrate with Canada and allied entities for strategic applications under a seven-year offtake term. The Company has also revised its binding offtake agreement with Panasonic Energy to accelerate the construction and commissioning of its Phase-2 integrated value chain, targeting the production of 13,000 tonnes per annum of active anode material. In parallel, NMG finalized an updated commercial and marketing agreement with Traxys covering 20,000 tonnes per annum of graphite concentrate for the refractory market, including a firm take-or-pay commitment, pending Traxys board approval. Negotiations are also advancing with a leading anode manufacturer for the potential supply of up to 30,000 tonnes per annum of graphite concentrate from the Phase-2 Matawinie Mine, intended to support GM's active anode material requirements and other customers. Meanwhile, the Matawinie Mine project financing process continues to progress, with due diligence nearing completion and long-form term sheet discussions underway ahead of respective lenders' credit committee reviews.

Panasonic Announcement

NMG has revised its binding offtake agreement with Panasonic Energy to advance the production of active anode material through NMG's Phase-2 integrated value chain. This announcement coincides with the execution of multiple commercial agreements that collectively have the potential to secure 100% of NMG's future Phase-2 Matawinie Mine production.

Mason's Strategic Outlook

As a long-term shareholder of NMG, Mason Resources believes these achievements significantly enhance the value of its investment and reflect the growing importance of Canada's graphite assets within global energy and defence supply chains. Mason remains confident that NMG's integrated approach - from responsible mining to advanced battery material production - will continue to position the Company as a cornerstone of North America's clean-energy supply chain.

More details and complete coverage of those important announcements can be found on the Company's website at: https://nmg.com/investors/news.

About Mason Resources Inc.

Mason is an investment company principally engaged in the business of acquiring and holding positions in a concentrated number of investment opportunities mainly but not exclusively in minerals and materials sector. Some of its existing holdings include Black Swan Graphene Inc., Nouveau Monde Graphite Inc., Astra Exploration Inc., and NorthX Nickel Corp.

Mason Resources Inc. on behalf of the Board of Directors

Peter Damouni, President & Chief Executive Officer

