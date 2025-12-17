Toronto, Ontario--(Newsfile Corp. - December 17, 2025) - Mason Resources Inc. (TSXV: LLG) (OTCQB: MGPHF) ("Mason") ("Mason" or the "Company"), reports, in accordance with the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange, that the nominees listed in the Management Information Circular dated October 27, 2025 for the Annual General and Special Meeting of Shareholders of the Company (the "Meeting") were elected as directors of the Company. Over 47% of all of the issued and outstanding shares of the Company were represented at the Meeting.

Results of the vote for the election of directors held at the Meeting on December 16, 2025, in Toronto, Ontario are set out below.

The shareholders approved the re-election of Fahad Al-Tamimi, Peter Damouni, Adree Delazzer and Roy McDowall as directors. The Company is also pleased to announce the newly shareholder approved additions of Victor Cantore and Simon Marcotte to the board.

Mr. Cantore is a seasoned capital markets professional specializing in the resource industry, with over 20 years of advisory and leadership experience. Mr. Cantore started his career as an investment advisor and quickly progressed to executive management roles for both public and private companies. He has organized and structured numerous equity and debt financings, mergers and acquisitions, joint venture partnerships and strategic alliances. Mr. Francois Perron, Mr. Nav Dhaliwal and Mr. Tayfun Eldem did not stand for re-election. The Company would like to thank them for their contribution over the years.

Mr. Marcotte is a chartered financial analyst with nearly 30 years of experience focused on commodities, including more than 15 years in executive positions for junior mining companies. Mr. Marcotte has been CEO of Black Swan Graphene Inc. since 2022. He has also been the President and CEO of Northern Superior Resources Inc. since its acquisition of Royal Fox Gold Inc., a company he founded in 2021. More recently, IAMGOLD Corporation announced the acquisition of Northern Superior Resources, in a transaction valued at $375 million. In 2012, Mr. Marcotte co-founded Mason (then Mason Graphite Inc.) and held the position of Vice-President of Corporate Development until February 2018. Under his leadership, Mason was awarded: the TSXV's Recognition as "Top 10 Performing Stock" in 2013, the "Best 50 OTCQX" in both 2016 and 2017. He is also a director of Freeman Gold Corp, a company he co-founded, which is advancing the Lemhi Gold Project in Idaho, United States, and Chairman of NorthX Nickel Corp., which is advancing the Grasset Nickel Property in Quebec. Mr. Marcotte is a CFA Charter holder and is a graduate from the University of Sherbrooke.

Shareholders at the meeting also approved the appointment of McGovern Hurley LLP as the Company's auditors. Shareholders also reapproved the Company's Stock Option Plan pursuant to which the Company may issue stock options to eligible participants, subject to the receipt of all required regulatory approvals, including approval of the TSXV.

Shareholders at the meeting also approved the change of its registered office from Montreal, Quebec to Toronto, Ontario as well as the name change of the Company to Mason Investments Inc. or such other name as the Board may determine and that is acceptable to the Exchange and applicable regulatory authorities. The company has until June 30, 2026 to formalize these changes.

Mason's board would like to express its gratitude to its shareholders for their continued support.

Mason Resources Inc. on behalf of the Board of Directors

Peter Damouni, President & Chief Executive Officer

