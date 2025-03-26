TOKYO, Mar 26, 2025 - (JCN Newswire) - Hitachi, Ltd. (TSE: 6501, "Hitachi") and International Centre for Industrial Transformation Ltd. ("INCIT") today announced that Hitachi will implement INCIT's Smart Industry Readiness Index (SIRI) and XIRI-Analytics, an analytics platform, to accelerate the digital transformation (DX) of Hitachi's global manufacturing operations.In the next Mid-Term Management Plan, Hitachi aims to realize a "True One Hitachi" with digital at its core and to further grow the Social Innovation Business. To achieve this sustainable growth, it is essential to leverage Hitachi's strengths in IT, OT, and products, and to accelerate the creation of unique value globally. In this context, it is necessary for the business divisions that handle products to build a production system that carries out all stages from design to manufacturing at optimal locations in Japan and overseas. It is also important to combine global manufacturing know-how with digital technology. Hitachi has been working to optimize the entire value chain from development to manufacturing and maintenance, and to enhance smart factories. In 2020, Hitachi was the first Japanese company to be selected as a "Lighthouse*1", the world's advanced factories.INCIT's SIRI, which will be introduced at this time, is a method for assessing the digital maturity of manufacturers and is the first such method offered by an independent, non-governmental organization in the world. The XIRI-Analytics, an analytics platform is used globally in 67 countries, 12 industries, and 57 sub-segments, and is designed to supportmanufacturers' DX efforts, regardless of scale of the business or industry. With XIRI-Analytics, stakeholders can make more informed decisions and accelerate their efforts to improve DX in manufacturing, sustainability, and ESG assessments.Until now, Hitachi has been using its own methods based on the deep knowledge of factory staff to evaluate progress inareas such as the digitalization of manufacturing departments and design capabilities. From now on, by combining Hitachi's know-how with SIRI and XIRI Analytics, it will be possible to conduct objective benchmarking using INCIT's wide range of industry data to understand the company's global position and DX priorities toward Industry4.0. By combining Hitachi's manufacturing and digital expertise with INCIT's analytical capabilities, Hitachi aims to further accelerate the transformation of the manufacturing sector and to improve global competitive advantage, growing its Social Innovation Business.*1 An initiative by the World Economic Forum (WEF) to designate advanced factories that will lead Industry 4.0. Three factories in Japan have been certified so far, and Hitachi's Omika Works was selected in 2020.About Hitachi, Ltd.Hitachi drives Social Innovation Business, creating a sustainable society through the use of data and technology. We solve customers' and society's challenges with Lumada solutions leveraging IT, OT (Operational Technology) and products. Hitachi operates under the 3 business sectors of "Digital Systems & Services" - supporting our customers' digital transformation; "Green Energy & Mobility" - contributing to a decarbonized society through energy and railwaysystems, and "Connective Industries" - connecting products through digital technology to provide solutions in variousindustries. Driven by Digital, Green, and Innovation, we aim for growth through co-creation with our customers. Thecompany's revenues as 3 sectors for fiscal year 2023 (ended March 31, 2024) totaled 8,564.3 billion yen, with 573 consolidated subsidiaries and approximately 270,000 employees worldwide. For more information on Hitachi, please visit the company's website at https://www.hitachi.com.About INCITHeadquartered in Singapore, the International Centre for Industrial Transformation (INCIT) is an independent, non-governmental organization established to lead the transformation of manufacturing around the world. INCIT supports manufacturers' Industry 4.0 initiatives and uses globally referenced frameworks, tools, concepts, and programs to drive innovation as a trusted partner to enable the rise of smart and sustainable manufacturing.For more information, please visit the company's website at https://incit.org/en_au/.Source: Hitachi, Ltd.Copyright 2025 JCN Newswire . All rights reserved.