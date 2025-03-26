Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - March 26, 2025) - BioMark Diagnostics Inc. (CSE: BUX) (FSE: 20B) ("BioMark"), a leading developer of liquid biopsy tests for early cancer detection, is pleased to announce that it has arranged and completed financing for the initial tranche of its non-brokered private placement (the "Private Placement").

Demonstrating strong investor confidence in BioMark's vision and technology, BioMark secured a USD $2 million investment from a pair of strategic investors based in the United States. This substantial investment underscores these investors' strong conviction in BioMark's innovative technology, experienced management team, and proven ability to achieve key milestones with efficient use of capital.

Key Highlights of Strategic US Investment:

Under the first tranche, BioMark issued 9,610,000 units (the "Units") at a price of CAD $0.30 per Unit, for aggregate gross proceeds of CAD $2,883,000.

Each unit consists of one common share of BioMark and one full purchase warrant. One whole share purchase warrant will entitle the holder thereof to purchase one common share of BioMark at CAD $0.50 per share for a period of three years from the closing date of the private placement.

The Warrants under the second tranche may be subject to an acceleration clause if the closing trading price of BioMark's shares is greater than CAD $2.50 per common share for a period of 10 consecutive trading days (the "Acceleration Event"). BioMark may, upon providing written notice to the holders of Warrants, accelerate the expiry date of the Warrants to the date that is 90 days following the date of such written notice.

The securities issued under the private placement will be subject to a period of four months and one day under the Canadian securities laws and subject to resale restrictions under the U.S. securities laws. No finders' fees were payable on the private placement.

BioMark intends to use the proceeds for accelerating its lab certification and commercialization initiatives, expanding its team, initiating US business development activities, and strategically leveraging matching grants from both federal and provincial programs.

BioMark's CEO and President, Rashid Bux, commented, "We are very pleased to welcome these new strategic investors from the US. The efficient investment process and their confidence in our early cancer diagnostic platform, coupled with this significant capital injection, will be instrumental in accelerating our commercialization program and our expansion into the US market." The management team and the board of directors are delighted to extend a warm welcome to this dynamic duo, and we are thrilled to add them to our roster of strategic investors.

About BioMark Diagnostics Inc.

BioMark Diagnostics Inc. is a leading developer of liquid biopsy tests for the early detection of cancer that leverages the power of metabolomics and machine learning algorithms. The company's proprietary technology utilizes a simple blood draw to detect the presence of cancer-associated biomarkers, enabling earlier diagnosis and improved patient outcomes. The technology can also be used for measuring response to treatment and potentially for serial monitoring of cancer survivors. BioMark is committed to developing innovative and accessible diagnostic solutions to address unmet medical needs in oncology.

Further information about BioMark is available under its profile on the SEDAR+ website www.sedarplus.ca and the CSE website https://thecse.com/ .

Forward-Looking Information:

Forward-Looking Information:

This press release contains statements which constitute "forward-looking information" within the meaning of applicable securities laws, including statements regarding the plans, intentions, beliefs and current expectations of BioMark with respect to future business activities and operating performance.

