Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - March 26, 2025) - ESGold Corp. (CSE: ESAU) (OTCQB: ESAUF) (FSE: Z7D) ("ESGold" or the "Company") is pleased to announce that effective today, the Financial Industry Regulatory Authority ("FINRA") has approved the Company's request to change its U.S. trading symbol on the OTCQB Venture Market from "SEKZF" to "ESAUF." This change more closely aligns the Company's U.S. market identity with its Canadian listing (ESAU) and reflects ESGold's cohesive brand strategy as it advances toward production at its fully permitted Montauban Project in Quebec.

The new symbol ESAUF will begin trading under its updated designation at the open of market today, March 26, 2025. ESGold is also DTC eligible, enhancing trading accessibility and liquidity for U.S. investors - see related news release here.

Strategic Alignment with a Clear Forward Vision

This symbol change is a step in ESGold's ongoing evolution as it transitions from a development-stage company into a near-term gold and silver producer with district-scale exploration potential. The updated symbol reinforces the Company's unified presence across global exchanges and is intended to improve brand recognition and clarity for investors in the U.S. and abroad.

"Aligning our U.S. trading symbol with our Canadian ticker is a subtle but important step that reflects our growth, strategic focus, and brand consistency across all investor platforms," stated Brad Kitchen, President of ESGold. "We remain focused on executing our business plan and delivering near-term production and long-term shareholder value."

No Action Required by Shareholders

For shareholders, the symbol change requires no action. The change will be reflected automatically in shareholders' brokerage accounts, and there is no impact on the number of shares held or on the rights and entitlements of those shares.

About ESGold Corp.

ESGold Corp. (CSE: ESAU) (OTCQB: ESAUF) (FSE: Z7D) is a fully permitted, pre-production resource company at the forefront of clean mining and exploration innovation. With proven expertise in Quebec, the Company is advancing its projects toward production while delivering long-term value through sustainable resource recovery and exploration. ESGold's flagship Montauban property, located 80 kilometers west of Quebec City, serves as a model for responsible mining practices, combining near-term production with significant exploration potential.

For more information, please contact ESGold Corp. at +1-888-370-1059 or visit esgold.com for additional resources, including a French version of this press release, past news releases, a 3D model of the Montauban processing plant, media interviews, and opinion-editorial pieces.

Stay connected by following us on X (formerly Twitter), LinkedIn, and joining our Telegram channel.

On behalf of the Board of Directors,

Neither the Canadian Securities Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/246114

SOURCE: ESGold Corp.