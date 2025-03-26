Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - March 26, 2025) - Digital Commodities Capital Corp. (CSE: RIPP) (OTCQB: BCBCF) (FSE: W04) (the "Company"), commends the landmark settlement between Ripple Labs and the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) on March 24th, 2025, marking the end of a years-long legal battle that had cast regulatory uncertainty over the XRP token and broader digital asset market.

This resolution represents a significant victory not just for Ripple, but for the entire digital asset space - bringing clarity, confidence, and renewed momentum to a market long constrained by regulatory ambiguity. The implications of the decision are far-reaching. It reaffirms the viability of utility-driven digital assets, strengthens the legal foundation for non-security token classifications, and sets a tone for more balanced engagement between innovators and regulators.

In light of this development, Digital Commodities confirms it currently holds 103,000 XRP tokens in its corporate treasury and is actively evaluating further exposure to Ripple and Ripple-affiliated assets, technologies, and complementary companies within the XRP ecosystem as part of its broader strategy to build long-term value through diversified digital assets.

Brayden Sutton, CEO of Digital Commodities, commented: "This is a defining moment for the crypto space. Ripple's resolution with the SEC provides a roadmap for the kind of clarity and cooperation this industry needs to truly scale. At Digital Commodities, we believe strongly in the future of compliant, utility-based digital assets - and XRP is a prime example. We are pleased to already hold some XRP in our treasury, and we'll continue to explore opportunities that complement Ripple's ecosystem and align with our long-term investment thesis."

Digital Commodities Capital continues to target high-conviction opportunities across digital assets, hard commodities, and resource-backed ventures - with a commitment to identifying assets that combine innovation, regulatory alignment, and real-world utility.

For more information, please visit www.digitalcommodities.com

About Digital Commodities Capital Corp.

Digital Commodities Capital Corp. is an investment issuer that invests in digital and physical non-fiat assets, businesses and private and publicly listed entities that are involved in high-growth industries, with a particular focus on hard commodities, cryptocurrencies and the resource sector.

Disclaimer

Forward-Looking Statements

This release includes certain statements and information that may constitute forward-looking information within the meaning of applicable Canadian securities laws. Forward-looking statements relate to future events or future performance and reflect the expectations or beliefs of management of the Company regarding future events. Generally, forward-looking statements and information can be identified by the use of forward-looking terminology such as "intends" or "anticipates", or variations of such words and phrases or statements that certain actions, events or results "may", "could", "should", "would" or "occur". This information and these statements, referred to herein as "forward-looking statements", are not historical facts, are made as of the date of this news release and include without limitation, statements relating to the fact that the implications of the settlement with the SEC are far-reaching and what those implications are; the Company's plans with respect to its involvement in Ripple and particularly that it is actively evaluating further exposure to Ripple-affiliated assets, technologies, and complementary companies within the XRP ecosystem; that the Company will continue to explore opportunities that complement Ripple's ecosystem and align with its long-term investment thesis; and the Company's business objectives and goals including that the Company continues to target high-conviction opportunities across digital assets, hard commodities, and resource-backed ventures - with a commitment to identifying assets that combine innovation, regulatory alignment, and real-world utility.

In making the forward-looking statements in this news release, the Company has applied certain material assumptions, including without limitation, that the implications of the settlement with the SEC will prove to be in alignment with the Company's expectations; that the Company's future plans and involvement with Ripple will be consistent with management's expectations; that the Company's business plans and goals will remain unchanged, including that it will continue to explore opportunities that complement Ripple's ecosystem and align with its long-term investment thesis and that it will continue to target high-conviction opportunities across digital assets, hard commodities, and resource-backed ventures.

These forward-looking statements involve numerous risks and uncertainties, and actual results might differ materially from results suggested in any forward-looking statements. These risks and uncertainties include, among other things, that the implications of the settlement with the SEC will differ from the Company's expectations; that the Company's future plans and involvement with Ripple will change and will not be consistent with management's current expectations; there will be a breach or change to the settlement agreement between the SEC and Ripple Labs; adverse changes to legislation, regulations, rules or policies impacting Ripple or digital assets in general; changes in the Company's business plans and/or goals; adverse changes to the cryptocurrency industry; adverse changes to cryptocurrency regulations; general economic, market or business conditions; uninsured risks; other regulatory changes; and other risks detailed herein and from time to time in the filings made by the Company with securities regulators. Accordingly, readers should not place undue reliance on the forward-looking statements and information contained in this news release. Readers are cautioned that the foregoing list of factors is not exhaustive. Although management of the Company has attempted to identify important factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those contained in forward-looking statements or forward-looking information, there may be other factors that cause results not to be as anticipated, estimated or intended. There can be no assurance that such statements will prove to be accurate, as actual results and future events could differ materially from those anticipated in such statements. Accordingly, readers should not place undue reliance on forward-looking statements and forward-looking information. Readers are cautioned that reliance on such information may not be appropriate for other purposes. The Company does not undertake to update any forward-looking statement, forward-looking information or financial out-look that are incorporated by reference herein, except in accordance with applicable securities laws.

Neither the CSE nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the CSE) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/246131

SOURCE: Digital Commodities