WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - BGC Group, Inc. (BGC), a financial service provider, on Wednesday reaffirmed its first quarter outlook.For the first-quarter of 2025, the company still expects adjusted pre-tax profit of $145 to $161 million with revenue of $610 to $660 million.For the first-quarter of 2024, the Group had recorded adjusted pre-tax income of $135.4 million with revenue of $578.6 million.Copyright(c) 2025 RTTNews.com. All Rights ReservedCopyright RTT News/dpa-AFX